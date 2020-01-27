advertisement

Earlier this month, news organizations around the world, including the Times, the BBC and Le Monde, began publishing articles on corruption involving the richest woman, Isabel dos Santos. Dos Santos has always maintained that she was a self-made billionaire, but her father, José Eduardo, was president of Angola between 1979 and 2017, and most of dos Santos’ fortune comes from participations in Angolan banks, diamond companies, a telecommunications company and a cement company. From 2016 to 2017, dos Santos was president of Sonangol, the Angolan public oil company.

This month’s revelations, known as “Luanda Leaks,” come from a cache of more than 700,000 documents, including emails, spreadsheets, bank transfers, and organizational charts. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (I.C.I.J.), who processed the data, described it as “a story of insider trading on an epic scale”. Prosecutors responded quickly. Angolan authorities have accused dos Santos and her husband of embezzling more than $ 1 billion from the state, including $ 38 million in costs, which she authorized during her last hours at the helm. Sonangol. Last week, the country’s attorney general, Helder Pitta Groz, traveled to Portugal, where dos Santos has conducted much of his business, to explore the seizure of his assets. A Lisbon banker who worked closely with dos Santos committed suicide.

Lawyers for Rui Pinto, a thirty-one-year-old Portuguese hacker, revealed on Monday that he was behind Luanda Leaks. Until now, Pinto was only known as the man behind Football Leaks, a monumental dataset – collected in over three years – describing the hitherto unknown financial side of European football. Last year I wrote on Pinto and Football Leaks for The New Yorker. I spent time with Pinto in Budapest, where he was based for several years. Pinto defies the conventional definition of an activist, a whistleblower or a cybercriminal. He worked as an antique dealer. The football clubs, lawyers and agents Pinto targeted during Football Leaks describe him as a malicious hacker who used sophisticated phishing techniques to gain access to their servers and download confidential information. On the other hand, the data he uncovered has led to dozens of tax fraud lawsuits and UEFA investigations of some of the main European clubs. Only a small proportion of Pinto’s data treasure – four of the twenty-nine terabytes – has been systematically processed for Football Leaks. It seemed clever and lawless, with utter moral disgust for wrongdoing in the real world, but not so concerned with infiltrating your Gmail account.

advertisement

Luanda Leaks seems to have been a side project. Over the weekend, I spoke to William Bourdon, Pinto’s chief counsel. Bourdon has represented Edward Snowden and campaigned for whistleblowers and transparency around the world. In 2017, Bourdon contributed to the creation of the Platform for the Protection of Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF), an N.G.O. based in Paris who helped bring down Jacob Zuma, the former South African president. In the summer of 2018, when Pinto asked Bourdon to be his lawyer, Bourdon told him about PPLAAF. “He understood what I did with my new N.G.O., and he could see that he could be useful to PPLAAF in getting it,” said Bourdon of Luanda Leaks.

Bourdon did not specify how or when Pinto came across the dos Santos documents, only that he found them during his forays into Portuguese football. “It was not his target; that was not his goal, “said Bourdon. “It happened more or less by chance, due to the common community between the Angolan circles and the Portuguese football industry. The same people, the same banks, the same lawyers. In late 2018 or early 2019, Pinto gave Bourdon a hard drive. “He didn’t know exactly what was on the disc. He knew it had to do with the criminal world,” said Bourdon. The PPLAAF then shared the data with I.C.I.J.

Pinto is currently in prison in Lisbon, awaiting trial on ninety-three counts, including cybercrime and extortion, for allegedly committed during the Football Leaks data collection. He faces a maximum sentence of twenty-five years. Portugal has some of the weakest protections in Europe for whistleblowers, and Pinto supporters believe he is being prosecuted so severely in part for denouncing potential corruption at Benfica, the world’s largest football club. country. Bourdon told me that he hoped that the leaks from Luanda would help to change the perception of Pinto in his country of origin, where he is a household name. “It is clear that this will increasingly be a battle of opinion,” said Bourdon. “I hope this will reshuffle the cards.” Pinto’s Portuguese lawyer Francisco Teixeira da Mota, who will represent him at his trial this spring, said that Luanda Leaks would strengthen Pinto’s claim to act in the public interest wider. “It is clear that he is not someone who seeks to profit from his information,” da Mota told me. “And it is clear that his information has very great civic value, because it denounces illegal and very serious things against the Angolan and Portuguese people.”

When I was reporting on football leaks, Bourdon told me that all citizens should have the right to be protected by whistleblowers if they get evidence of illegal behavior in any area. “I understand that it is a source of anxiety, disturbance and interrogation,” he said. He predicted that the next generation of whistleblowers would not necessarily have ties to the industry or political administration they were seeking to expose – just with the digital know-how to reveal their secrets. “These kinds of whistleblowers are those who are seen as the worst enemies of the oligarchy,” said Bourdon. “They are the most dangerous because they can come from nowhere.” Over the weekend, he returned to the theme. “Pinto is the Snowden of international corruption now,” said Bourdon. “This smart young guy has this skill. And he is in prison in a democratic country. “

.

advertisement