Ex-Dolphin Manny Fernandez about Bill Belichick: “I just think it’s a shame that a guy who is constantly being cheated on is there because I don’t know that his moral character somehow challenges me.”

When autumn 2023 approaches, the drum beat begins. In the middle of the season, maybe earlier, it will hammer. It’s the hype around an NFL record that is about to break, a lifetime achievement record that wasn’t created by cherry-picking statistics to meet its needs.

Yes. In four seasons, Dolphins Don Shula will no longer be the NFL’s most successful coach. Bill Belichick from New England pushed his 347 victories, a beacon for all professional groups, aside.

This scenario assumes two assumptions: first, that Belichick continues to win at or about the same pace that he always has (which seems unfathomable), and second, that Belichick chooses to stay in his role when he is 71 Years old (much weaker)).

Winning is the only thing we had to believe in, which would mean pairing 348 Belichick wins with its six Super Bowl rings nullifies any argument for Shula, the best ever.

But I have to fight. I will argue.

I argue in the name of integrity. Honesty. Bravery. Great.

Let’s be honest Bill Belichick is a coaching genius. A disciplinarian whose teams are never unprepared. A man who gets the best out of what he has. Cold, crispy and grumpy.

Don Shula, in its heyday, was all of that.

Do you know what Shula wasn’t? A rule breaker. In fact, Shula was a rule-killer who sat on the NFL Competition Committee for years to improve the game he loved. When you think of him, you think 17-0. You think sergeant. You think of this strict jaw.

But you’re also thinking of getting it right.

When you think of Belichick? You might think of the greatest dynasty the NFL has ever seen. If you are one of the legitimate, thin-skinned and persecuted fans in New England, this is your point of reference.

But there is a reason why what could have been a stupid mistake by a Patriots film team this season has become Spygate 2.0. The fact is that the patriots have done nothing that deserves doubt, thanks to years of wrongdoing and harassment under Belichick’s watch. For this reason, defender Manny Fernandez of the Dolphins championship did not bite his tongue when he was offered the possibility of his old coach being pushed by No. 1.

“You can’t stop it,” said Fernandez. “I just think it’s a shame that a guy who is constantly caught cheating is there because his moral character – I don’t know – somehow challenges me.”

Compare that call to what Larry Little, a Hall of Fame guardian on Shula’s Super Bowl team, said when asked if this was ever suggested for Shula.

“Never,” said Little. “I think we once played the Raiders and practiced in their facility. Someone (on the Raiders) left his game plan in the locker room and someone gave him coach. (Shula’s answer was), “No. We don’t do that. “

“He wouldn’t look at it. It would happen out there in the field. That was Don. Integrity. Yes, integrity.”

After Shula’s resignation in January 1996, Edwin Pope, the legendary columnist of The Miami Herald, wrote a long homage entitled “TESTAMENT TO HONOR”.

The Pope wrote of the immense respect Shula had offered in South Florida: “Shula earned this tribute by setting the standards of professional football higher than anyone else. By never lying, never seeking an unfair advantage. And most remarkable is that I haven’t seen anything remarkable in all of this. “

There is no point in going into detail whenever Belichick’s patriots were caught red-handed. They are all so famous that a mere mention is enough to evoke the memory. But could also start with Spygate 1.0, an incident in 2007 in which the patriots illegally recorded the defense signals of the jet trainers on video. Belichick admitted in a television interview that he was wrong. It cost his team a first round draft pick.

Last week came a story that sounded familiar. The NFL is investigating why a Patriots film team turned the field out of the press box for eight minutes during a Bengals Browns game. Just a coincidence, you understand that the patriots wanted to play the Bengals. Maybe it was a simple mistake. One school of thought, however, is that the Bengals are so terrible that nobody would believe that the patriots were seeking an unfair advantage. The other mindset: that’s why they thought they could get away with it.

Belichick’s size makes this so confusing. He has an incredible ability to make the whole thing much larger than the sum of its parts. He has an uncanny eye for talent. The dolphins know. When Belichick challenged Wes Welker from Miami in 2007, it was easy to consider why he decided to forego a two-round draft pick for a general partner. It turned out that even in New England Belichick had a better grasp of how great Welker could be than the guys who train him here every day.

Spying on Bengal? Belichick could have played his second team, maybe his third, and yet pushed Cincy aside like a flea on a dog’s back.

“There are some things that come out – how can I say that? – possibly about Bill, some things that have happened over the years,” said Little. “But I still don’t think he’s a great coach, because he overcame these things and still won. So what can you say “

You can say that you recognize his accomplishments. You appreciate his accomplishments. But give him more respect than Shula? It won’t happen no matter what the numbers say.

Belichick is 67 years old, which means that he has been longer than Shula, who withdrew from the Dolphins at 65. Shula, who turns 90 on January 4, coached 490 games in the regular season with 328-156-6, a percentage of 0.677. He was also 19-17 in the postseason (.528).

In 399 regular season games coming together with the dolphins on Sunday, Belichick is 273-126 (.684) and distances himself from Shula by 31-11, .738 percent in the postseason.

How much credit each man earns to build dynasties has both been done so quickly that it’s a tie. Shula came in 1970 and took over a team that played 3-10: 1 in the previous season. The Dolphins were 10: 4 the next season, lost the Super Bowl the following year, and took a 17-0 lead after two consecutive Super Bowl wins.

“It started out of nowhere and ended as everything,” said Mercury Morris, who ran back into Shula’s title team.

Belichick had more of a base to start with. When he arrived in 2000, he took over a team of patriots that had been through an 8-8 season. The patriots had not suffered any seasonal losses since 1995. In his second year, Belichick won the Super Bowl, the first of three such victories in four years.

Overall, Belichick’s 304 overall wins means that he needs 43 to tie Shula. The estimate of how fast it moves depends on the perspective. With an average of 12.1 wins (including playoffs) over the course of his career, it would happen in the middle of the 2023 season.

Since this also includes Belichick’s unfortunate time as Cleveland’s coach, a better indicator could be his average of 12.5 wins since 2010, bringing the target date forward to a very early point in the 2023 season. The Joker card is of course the impact if Tom Brady ever retires, and the possibility that at least one team in AFC East, the Buffalo Bills, will finally close the gap.

One thing that will never change is Shula’s legacy. It’s as hard and carved in stone as the Miami-Dade County expressway that bears his name.

I think of an irony. Although it’s not about Belichick, it’s about Shula and the Patriots. It is the notorious 1982 snow plow game when the Pats asked a prisoner to release him to clear a path in the snow-covered field for a late field goal in the dolphins’ 3-0 snookering.

In retrospect, people wondered why Shula wasn’t running there and physically suppressing this cunning. The answer is obvious: it never occurred to Shula that anyone would bend so low to win a sporting event.

In an interview with The Post in 2002, after being named Sports Illustrator of the Year by Sports Illustrated, Shula presented his definition of the sports spirit:

“I define it as respect,” he said. “That’s the key: respect for the people you compete against, the person you compete against, and the team you compete against.” If you have that respect, do things the way they should be done. And that’s sportiness. “

How important is that?

“As head coach, I’ve always tried to convey to the people for whom I was responsible that victory was definitely the ultimate goal, but we always wanted to be a team known as good athletes who win within the rules and By the way, doing things right, ”said Shula.

Just as Shula alone places this over Belichick forever, I’ll stand by another football mind that I have the greatest respect for – the late Edwin Pope, a former mentor.

“Others won more Super Bowls,” wrote Pope in his tribute. “Others trained longer. Others were more inventive. Nobody – nobody – came close to Shula. “

