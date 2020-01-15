advertisement

Seven of Brian Flores’ original 20 employees are not expected to return for 2020.

For a moment, forget everything you know about the Dolphins’ performance in 2019. Forget about the 0-7 start and the 5-4 goal.

Instead, focus on any changes that have been made to the Dolphins coaching team. Given the four top positions, you could call it a revision. The only constant in 2020 should be head coach Brian Flores.

advertisement

Attacking coordinator Chad O’Shea: gone.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham: gone.

Co-head coach / quarterback coach Jim Caldwell: Going.

While we have to expect such a change on the player side – the Dolphins mixed more players than any other team in NFL history in 2019 – this change raises questions on the coach side.

Every coaching employee makes a turnover every year.

Overhaul not.

This is not to say that these changes are a bad thing. You could be a good thing. A necessary thing. Nobody inside or outside the building will know for at least another year.

Likewise, no one outside the building can predict whether these changes will be a trend in the Flores era or part of the settling-in process. There are an infinite number of questions at the moment, but few answers from the dolphins.

The most fascinating change, however, affects Caldwell.

As you recall, Caldwell announced in July that he was forced to give up his day-to-day duties due to an unknown health problem. Instead, he was an advisor to Flores, a first-year head coach.

But when the season ended, Caldwell announced that he was healthy and ready to go.

And shortly afterwards, the dolphins announced the firing of O’Shea.

Shortly after, there were reports that Caldwell 2020 would be an offensive coordinator, only for the Philadelphia Eagles. Fortunately, talk has cooled down in the meantime. Talk about a bad look for the Dolphins – imagine a guy who once served as head coach in a Super Bowl (played in Miami, no less) would have gone sideways in Philly at best.

Perhaps Caldwell gave the Fritz Pollard Alliance his blessing in December to confess that he is healthy in the hope of getting a job as head coach, but no less. As well respected throughout the league, he deserves this right.

The Dolphins are about to confirm what everyone has known for some time: 68-year-old Chan Gailey ends his three-year break in the league and returns from Miami as OK.

While it’s a plus that he and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick have worked together before, Gailey is also considered innovative and can help maintain a rookie QB should you travel via the draft. In 14 seasons as head coach or OK in the NFL, Gailey has committed three top 10 crimes, but also five crimes with a 20th or worse ending – and all five came in the last eight seasons he coached.

None of this indicates that there was no room for improvement. Obviously there was both an offensive that took 27th place in the league and a defensive that took 30th place.

That brings us to the guy who will lead this unit in 2020.

Graham took the place of Josh Boyer, who was Miami’s defensive pass coordinator and cornerback trainer last season. His only experience as a defensive coordinator was in 2005 at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. The hard rockers, of course. They were 1-9 this season.

The proof-it microscope will also look at Steve Marshall. He is the new offensive coach and replaces Dave DeGuglielmo, who was unable to sign a contract.

Marshall was most recently seen as the coach of the ill-fated Alliance of American Football’s Memphis Express. Before that, he was fired from the jets, which aggressively finished 10th, 26th and 28th in his three seasons. The bold dot on his resume probably refers to 2014, when he was Green Bay’s assistant orienteering coach and the Packers led the league. Rest assured that there is nowhere on his resume that he was an assistant coach to the Houston Texan expansion in 2002 when David Carr was released 76 times.

When you add that up, seven of Flores’ 20 original employees have disappeared. This includes deputy quarterback coach Jerry Schuplinski, who, like Graham, is moving sideways to the New York Giants.

Offensive coach Pat Flaherty was also released after four training sessions. This cleared the way for DeGuglielmo to take responsibility. It was a step in the right direction.

But now DeGuglielmo is gone and there is no change that we know is an upgrade. We don’t know anything about the others.

All we know is that there is a lot of change going on for an employee who has pushed everything out of this exhausted squad.

A whole lot.

hhabib@pbpost.com

@gunnerhal

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.





advertisement