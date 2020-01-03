advertisement

The Dolphins continue to let key players on the playoff teams get away after years of failing to help these players realize their potential. That has to stop.

Imagine the Dolphins had a player who finished with one of the best pass ratings in NFL history.

Imagine walking an average of more meters per attempt than anyone else.

Imagine it gets hotter as the season progresses and it becomes Player of the Month in December.

If you are the dolphins or a fan of them, would you take such a player, would you?

Not correct.

The dolphins sent this player to pack.

If you haven’t already guessed, Ryan Tannehill is that player, and he accomplished all of these things, only as a first-year Tennessee Titans member who reportedly acquired him as a replacement in March in a trade whose primary return is a fourth Election for Miami this spring.

In addition, the Dolphins had to raise $ 5 million to pay Tannehill’s salary this season for the deal to come off. And the Dolphins swallowed a $ 18.42 million cap in 2019.

Tannehill took the role of the titan in the off-season and became a main reason why they will visit Foxborough, Massachusetts for a wildcard game against the New England Patriots on Saturday night.

But there is much more. Turning on television this weekend means seeing a lot of former dolphins doing something that is rarely, if ever, possible here: testing their skills in the playoffs. No one is as strong as the one at 4:35 p.m. On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills (with the defensive duel against Jordan Phillips and Frank Gore) will face the Houston Texans (with Kenny Stills and the left duel against Laremy Tunsil).

It’s impossible to see the success that Tannehill and Phillips have had this season – and know that there are just as many ex-dolphins – and not to scream the question: why didn’t this happen here? After investing all the subscribed capital and all the sweat and all the years and all the coaching changes, why couldn’t the Dolphins get anywhere near the production of these guys who get their new teams so quickly?

It’s bad enough that the Dolphins have an unreliable record when drawing.

It is much worse that in the midst of these mistakes they turn their hits into hits with different colors.

How is it that Phillips managed 5 1/2 sacks in 48 lazy games with the Dolphins, but almost double (9 1/2) for the bills this season?

How come Robert Quinn had the quietest 6 1/2 sacks in history as a dolphin last year, but this year 11 1/2 in 14 games for the cowboys?

How is it that the Dolphins could not find a home for secondary class Minkah Fitzpatrick in secondary school, but the Steelers – and a contender for the defensive player of the year?

Billy Turner. Do you remember him? You will be excused if you do not. It was Miami’s third choice in 2014 and never worked. We thought. The Packers disagreed. They gave him a $ 28 million contract, trusting that he would start every game this season and protect Aaron Rodgers. Pro Football Focus rated him 27th best security guard.

Tunsil made his first Pro Bowl with the Texans this season, and Damien Williams (Chiefs) and Kenyan Drake (Cardinals) increased their averages by more than 1 yard per carry after leaving Miami.

Of all the examples, Tannehills will be the bittersweet for Dolphins fans. Certainly, rooting is out of the question for the patriots. However, when watching TV on Saturday, fans are struck by astronomical statistics that, sorry, could not even be achieved by Dan Marino. (Disclaimer: This way, Tannehill is in no way brought into the same stratosphere as Dan, just to show how rare Tannehill’s hot streak was. Calm down, Twitter folks.)

The 31-year-old Tannehill ended this season with a passer rating of 117.5 and was only behind Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Nick Foles in league history.

“It’s a cool honor,” said Tannehill.

Tannehill averaged 9.6 yards per attempt, making it the fourth best in the NFL since 1960.

And he joined Sammy Baugh and Joe Montana as the only QBs in league history to complete a season with more than 70 percent and an average of at least 9 meters per attempt.

“My first time in a playoff game,” said Tannehill, who was injured in 2016 when the Dolphins made their only appearance after the season since moving in. “I’ve been looking forward to that for a long time.”

In an interview with The Boston Globe, Mike Sherman, who coached Tannehill at Texas A&M and was his offensive coordinator in his first two NFL seasons, “I’m not surprised – he was always talented.”

Why didn’t it work here? Why did Tannehill go only 49:49 in these six seasons (plus 2017 when he was out all year round)? Why was his passer-by rating in Miami 87.0 – 30.5 points lower than in Tennessee?

“That’s the great thing about football – it takes 11 (players) and the 11 he’s playing with is probably better than the 11 he’s played with in the past,” said Sherman.

It doesn’t hurt that Tannehill now hands over to Derrick Henry, who won the glitzy title at 1,540 meters. Or throw in to Rookie A.J. Brown, who had 1,051 yards and eight TDs.

Sherman also quoted Tannehill, who played under four different offensive coordinators in Miami, as opposed to New England’s Tom Brady, who enjoyed the continuity of the same basic system.

“You can’t overload a quarterback with other systems,” said Sherman.

But Tannehill played the 2016 and 2018 season under Adam Gase. Why couldn’t The Quarterback Whisperer Tannehills maximize talent like Mike Vrabel?

It remains to be seen where such factors leave these dolphins. On the one hand, Miami enjoyed one of the best seasons 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick had, one without contradiction and characterized by seasoned leadership and improvements throughout the season. While Tannehill took home monthly honors, Fitzpatrick received the weekly AFC award and became Team MVP.

On the other hand, trainer Brian Flores chose fire department coordinator Chad O’Shea last week. Chan Gailey, who will be 68 on Sunday, will replace him.

Although Tannehill can no longer help the dolphins, the dolphins seem to help Tannehill.

“They came out and played well,” said Tannehill when asked if he could take a lot from Miami 27-24. “You played physically. They did some plays when it mattered. I think we have to do the same if we want to win. “

Perhaps it will be melancholy when you see Tannehill this weekend.

Perhaps it is related to the knowledge that the results of his previous seven seasons would look more similar than this one.

In any case, there can be no debate about one thing: before the dolphins take a step forward, they have to stop being so nonprofit.

