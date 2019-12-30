advertisement

“I think 2020 has special things for the Miami Dolphins,” says Davon Godchaux after disturbing the Super Bowl champions in their own stadium.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – This was the season when you should feel good about losses and victories. It was the season that never seemed to end, and it makes perverse sense that after the end there can only be one reaction:

Seriously, boys? Seriously?

After all this, will you be on the shelf for nine months? Now? If screenwriters left us with such a cliffhanger – and see if Jon Snow was actually alive next fall – you’d be flooding the network that is howling with disapproval.

Sunday was howling just from the dolphins’ dressing room at Gillette Stadium, where the dolphins had had one of the most remarkable seasons in team history – for good, bad and all reasons in between. by shocking New England Patriots 27-24.

This victory was a gift that was given over and over again, starting with the fact that it cost absolutely nothing to the Dolphins in the important draft of Regulation 2020. The Dolphins started the day in slot 5 and ended it in slot 5, possibly well enough to secure the valuable quarterback of the future, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. They also refused to say goodbye to the patriots, the defending Super Bowl champions, in the first round. They also won at Gillette for the first time since 2008.

And they ended the year with one of the most satisfying 5-11 albums you have ever seen. Do you remember the 59-10 loss to Baltimore when the season opened on September 8? Do you remember the uncomfortable feeling that this could be 0-16? Reaching a record number of players and coming to the other side with a 5: 4 record in the last nine games speaks volumes for the first-year coach, Brian Flores, who doesn’t care about the coach of the year, but does should.

Mostly that’s what everyone in this locker room was thinking about.

“I think 2020 has special things for the Miami Dolphins,” said defender Davon Godchaux.

That doesn’t sound like wishful thinking, but like legitimate hope, as it should be for a franchise company when it looks at 14 draft picks and a shipload of salary caps (over $ 100 million). “It definitely gives us a lot of hope,” said linebacker Jerome Baker. “I think what we really started this year was really laying the foundation stone. When these people come in, whoever they are, we have established the culture of this team. “

This culture, Baker explained, is not sexy – work hard, at least improve yourself every day, and good things will happen.

“Just do your job,” Baker said, and since the dolphins had taken everything they wanted from the patriots that day, why shouldn’t they drop their simple slogan?

After a 0: 7 start, there were frequent cases, according to Baker, in which Flores had delivered messages in the typical Flores style to the players. Sugarcoating has never been a Flo thing.

“We definitely had some tough conversations,” said Baker. “He had to address a few difficult issues and never kept an eye. He looked straight in the eye when we had these conversations. So you have to believe in him. “

There you have it. Throughout the years, the dolphins have talked about building a culture. This year, despite the worst assault in team history, the worst, the worst, the worst that you call, they have achieved something much bigger. A culture for newcomers.

“That’s the most important thing,” said Baker. “They will enter the system and know that we are working here. It will definitely be fun. I am definitely excited. But at the moment I am just happy to call these guys my teammates.”

In a thoughtful moment after the game, Flores said, “I basically grew up in this building.” Even though Flores didn’t say it, you had to wonder if each of his players grew up in this building.

“Coaches say it week after week,” said Flores of the team’s mantra. “I think they just started believing in it.”

Flores later added: “With adversity, with defeats, when you fight, I think a thing or two will happen. Either it breaks you or you get stronger. I think this team has grown stronger over the season. I’m proud of that. We have to build on that. “

In those shocking last seconds, the fun unfolded on the sidelines of the Dolphins. The patriots, 17-point favorites, had taken a rare lead that day, 24-20, on a touchdown pass from Tom Brady to James White with 3:53 left. But 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick delivered his four-minute exercise to perfection, turning two-thirds downs into a 13-minute, 75-yard run that consumed everyone except 24 seconds. A 24-yard pass for DeVante Parker helped build the dagger: Fitzpatrick hit Mike Gesicki with a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Then Fitzpatrick hit Flores.

Then Flores Fitzpatrick struck.

Yes, on the sidelines the two men jabbed each other in the chest for joy. Fitzpatrick had seen pretty much everything in his 15-year career as a journeyman, but he had never won at Gillette until that day he threw 320 meters and started a touchdown. And Flores spent 15 years in the organization of the patriots, which says a lot about what victory meant to him.

“That was cool,” said Fitzpatrick as he slapped each other on the chest. “I mean, we’ve been through a lot this year and I know as much as everyone else because we’re in so many different teams. Sometimes it’s even sweeter when you beat your old team.” And he will say that all victories are the same and everything, but I know that someone meant a lot to him. Not just because it was New England, but also how the year went. A good ending like ours is a fun trip home by plane. “

Real game Jesse Davis was part of last year’s Dolphins team that shocked the patriots in the last game. This, he said, was better.

“I think it’s great that we can do it, not on a Miami Miracle, but when we get in here and laugh it out,” said Davis.

They began to feel that the unthinkable might be possible in the second quarter when Brady fell victim to former patriot Eric Rowe, who was looking for a way to Julian Edelman from a distance of 35 meters for a gift pick six. Miami led 10-0. Never before had the Dolphins received a pick six from The GOAT.

“I thought,” Man, the stadium I used to play in and I got a pick six? “Rowe said.” To make it better with the win now, shoot. So everything is just right. “

No, not really. It is the beginning.

We don’t have to check back until next September to see what happens next.

