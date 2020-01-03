advertisement

Defensive end Cameron Wake is the easiest choice for the decade-long Dolphins team of the 2010s.

Spoiler Warning: If you’re a Dolphins fan, you won’t feel better in this column in the decade you couldn’t wait to escape.

Needless to say, this was the slimmest decade in team history, slimmer than it was in the 1960s, as this decade receives additional recognition for bringing professional football to Miami in the first place.

The 2010s? It’s being credited for … help me out of here, okay?

This was the decade the Dolphins won between 70 and 90, a gain of 0.438 percent, which is actually 0.4375 percent. However, I’ve rounded up based on this decade when I needed all the help I could get.

Winning seasons? One.

Playoff appearances? One.

Playoff wins? Next question!

Still, it’s time to choose the decades-old Dolphins team. This became a sobering exercise, showing how slim the closet was. Players who only had a fixed year or two for Miami made the list. And while excellence makes up the selection, only a selection among the 27 players deserve consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame based on his contributions as Dolphin: Defensive End Cameron Wake.

The offensive line, which is the subject of a never-ending quest for answers, is filled with five names, some of which stem from the strength of some OK seasons.

Nothing put as much strain on the mind as thinking up linebackers. It was an exercise, so I decided to choose only two and use five defenders instead. Finding a quintet for secondary school was no easy task. (Forgive the pun, but this venture put me in such a mood.)

Before we present the list, a few facts:

* The most common record was a tie. The team finished 6-10 or 7-9 three times, which was more than half of these 10 years.

* The Dolphins only finished twice with a positive point differential.

* The offense was never higher than 11th place in the rating or 14th place in the rating. These highs came in 2014 when the team was only 8-8.

* The defense was sixth overall in 2010 (season 7-9) and sixth in 2011 (season 6-10).

There weren’t many dolphins I felt guilty of quitting. Some that warranted consideration were recipient DeVante Parker, who is probably the most competitive position; defensive duel against Paul Soliai, a former Dolphins franchise player; and Jay Ajayi to run back for his season in 2016.

OFFENSE

(Position, player, comment that highlights his contributions as a dolphin from 2010-19)

Question: Ryan Tannehill

The first choice in 2012 ended Miami with a score of 87.0 points and 30 points less than in its first season with Titans

In the history of the NFL, only two qualified passers-by have had a season in which they have completed at least 70.0% of their passports.

Average of at least 9.0 meters per attempt: Sammy Baugh & Joe Montana

RB Lamar Miller

An average of 893 yards from his last three seasons with Dolphins, each with eight TDs from his last two years

RB Reggie Bush

1,330 yards on average and 7.5 scrimmage touchdowns in two seasons

WR Jarvis Landry

The second round player has never missed a game in Miami. An average of 100 receptions per season with three Pro Bowl appearances

WR Brian Hartline

Back-to-back seasons with 1,000 yards in 2012-13; as clever as they can catch on the sidelines

WR Brandon Marshall

An average of 1,114 yards and 4.5 touchdowns in two seasons with Dolphins

TE Charles Clay

The selection for the sixth round had a season of 759 yards in 2013 and was one of the 100 best players in the NFL

OT Branden Albert

Made Pro Bowl in 2015; provided veteran leadership in his three seasons

G Richie Incognito

Pro Bowl Guard in 2012, who apparently reinvented itself before the infamous Bullygate scandal in 2013

C. Mike Pouncey

Three Pro Bowl years for Dolphins included the 2014 selfless season spent at Right Guard

G Jesse Davis

Undrafted Free Agent has started all games with exceptional versatility in the past two seasons with one exception

OT Jake Long

The first full selection in 2008 began her career with four consecutive Pro Bowls on the left

DEFENSE

DE Cameron Wake

10 bags on average for 10 years; Dolphin from this period with the best chance of landing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

DT Randy Starks

The two-time Pro Bowl pick had a seven-bag season and two 10 duels as a loss

DT Ndamukong Suh

Pro Bowl made only once in three seasons in Miami; was a force but had no massive impact on the $ 114 million contract

DE Olivier Vernon

The third had 11.5 bags in the second season

LB Kiko Alonso

Has fought 100 tackles in each of the three seasons, but was not the type of LB who blew up games consistently

LB Karlos Dansby

Had 332 tackles, 26 defeats and six sacks in three seasons

CB Bobby McCain

Fifth, brought to safety for the 2019 season

CB Xavien Howard

Led NFL and made Pro Bowl with seven interceptions last season; Best player of the current team

CB Brent Grimes

Pro Bowl every three seasons in Miami; made 13 INTs

S Reshad Jones

The round five has made Pro Bowl twice, is a former team co-MVP with Landry

S Yeremiah Bell

Active, effective security in 2010/11 averaged 104 duels

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jason Sanders

The choice in the seventh round is reliable, clutch kicker that has made of 54 (also a serious receiver)

P Matt Haack

Dolphins are lucky enough to have Brandon Fields and Matt Darr as well, but Haack has a head start with a longer net average (40.1) and an astonishing 88 points within 20

LS John Denney

Dolphins’ Iron Man played 224 of the 224 possible games from 2005 to 18

ST Michael Thomas

Dolphins’ special team leader for five seasons would have been AFC Pro Bowl on ST had it not been for Patriot Matthew Slater

TRAINER

Brian Flores

If he can win five games with this squad after starting 0: 7, there is hope for the next decade

YEAR FOR YEAR

2010: 7-9

2011: 6-10

2012: 7-9

2013: 8-8

2014: 8-8

2015: 6-10

2016: 10-11; 6

2017: 6-10

2018: 7-9

2019: 5-11

Total: 70-90.438

