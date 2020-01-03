Defensive end Cameron Wake is the easiest choice for the decade-long Dolphins team of the 2010s.
Spoiler Warning: If you’re a Dolphins fan, you won’t feel better in this column in the decade you couldn’t wait to escape.
Needless to say, this was the slimmest decade in team history, slimmer than it was in the 1960s, as this decade receives additional recognition for bringing professional football to Miami in the first place.
The 2010s? It’s being credited for … help me out of here, okay?
This was the decade the Dolphins won between 70 and 90, a gain of 0.438 percent, which is actually 0.4375 percent. However, I’ve rounded up based on this decade when I needed all the help I could get.
Winning seasons? One.
Playoff appearances? One.
Playoff wins? Next question!
Still, it’s time to choose the decades-old Dolphins team. This became a sobering exercise, showing how slim the closet was. Players who only had a fixed year or two for Miami made the list. And while excellence makes up the selection, only a selection among the 27 players deserve consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame based on his contributions as Dolphin: Defensive End Cameron Wake.
The offensive line, which is the subject of a never-ending quest for answers, is filled with five names, some of which stem from the strength of some OK seasons.
Nothing put as much strain on the mind as thinking up linebackers. It was an exercise, so I decided to choose only two and use five defenders instead. Finding a quintet for secondary school was no easy task. (Forgive the pun, but this venture put me in such a mood.)
Before we present the list, a few facts:
* The most common record was a tie. The team finished 6-10 or 7-9 three times, which was more than half of these 10 years.
* The Dolphins only finished twice with a positive point differential.
* The offense was never higher than 11th place in the rating or 14th place in the rating. These highs came in 2014 when the team was only 8-8.
* The defense was sixth overall in 2010 (season 7-9) and sixth in 2011 (season 6-10).
There weren’t many dolphins I felt guilty of quitting. Some that warranted consideration were recipient DeVante Parker, who is probably the most competitive position; defensive duel against Paul Soliai, a former Dolphins franchise player; and Jay Ajayi to run back for his season in 2016.
OFFENSE
(Position, player, comment that highlights his contributions as a dolphin from 2010-19)
Question: Ryan Tannehill
The first choice in 2012 ended Miami with a score of 87.0 points and 30 points less than in its first season with Titans
In the history of the NFL, only two qualified passers-by have had a season in which they have completed at least 70.0% of their passports.
Average of at least 9.0 meters per attempt: Sammy Baugh & Joe Montana
RB Lamar Miller
An average of 893 yards from his last three seasons with Dolphins, each with eight TDs from his last two years
RB Reggie Bush
1,330 yards on average and 7.5 scrimmage touchdowns in two seasons
WR Jarvis Landry
The second round player has never missed a game in Miami. An average of 100 receptions per season with three Pro Bowl appearances
WR Brian Hartline
Back-to-back seasons with 1,000 yards in 2012-13; as clever as they can catch on the sidelines
WR Brandon Marshall
An average of 1,114 yards and 4.5 touchdowns in two seasons with Dolphins
TE Charles Clay
The selection for the sixth round had a season of 759 yards in 2013 and was one of the 100 best players in the NFL
OT Branden Albert
Made Pro Bowl in 2015; provided veteran leadership in his three seasons
G Richie Incognito
Pro Bowl Guard in 2012, who apparently reinvented itself before the infamous Bullygate scandal in 2013
C. Mike Pouncey
Three Pro Bowl years for Dolphins included the 2014 selfless season spent at Right Guard
G Jesse Davis
Undrafted Free Agent has started all games with exceptional versatility in the past two seasons with one exception
OT Jake Long
The first full selection in 2008 began her career with four consecutive Pro Bowls on the left
DEFENSE
DE Cameron Wake
10 bags on average for 10 years; Dolphin from this period with the best chance of landing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
DT Randy Starks
The two-time Pro Bowl pick had a seven-bag season and two 10 duels as a loss
DT Ndamukong Suh
Pro Bowl made only once in three seasons in Miami; was a force but had no massive impact on the $ 114 million contract
DE Olivier Vernon
The third had 11.5 bags in the second season
LB Kiko Alonso
Has fought 100 tackles in each of the three seasons, but was not the type of LB who blew up games consistently
LB Karlos Dansby
Had 332 tackles, 26 defeats and six sacks in three seasons
CB Bobby McCain
Fifth, brought to safety for the 2019 season
CB Xavien Howard
Led NFL and made Pro Bowl with seven interceptions last season; Best player of the current team
CB Brent Grimes
Pro Bowl every three seasons in Miami; made 13 INTs
S Reshad Jones
The round five has made Pro Bowl twice, is a former team co-MVP with Landry
S Yeremiah Bell
Active, effective security in 2010/11 averaged 104 duels
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Jason Sanders
The choice in the seventh round is reliable, clutch kicker that has made of 54 (also a serious receiver)
P Matt Haack
Dolphins are lucky enough to have Brandon Fields and Matt Darr as well, but Haack has a head start with a longer net average (40.1) and an astonishing 88 points within 20
LS John Denney
Dolphins’ Iron Man played 224 of the 224 possible games from 2005 to 18
ST Michael Thomas
Dolphins’ special team leader for five seasons would have been AFC Pro Bowl on ST had it not been for Patriot Matthew Slater
TRAINER
Brian Flores
If he can win five games with this squad after starting 0: 7, there is hope for the next decade
YEAR FOR YEAR
2010: 7-9
2011: 6-10
2012: 7-9
2013: 8-8
2014: 8-8
2015: 6-10
2016: 10-11; 6
2017: 6-10
2018: 7-9
2019: 5-11
Total: 70-90.438
