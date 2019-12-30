advertisement

Now it is up to GM Chris Grier to finally settle the QB situation by bringing Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, provided he is medically cleared.

DAVIE – Very convenient. This is how general manager Chris Grier described the position the Dolphins are in today, which position is number 5 in the pecking order for the 2020 NFL draft.

Grier seems confident enough that it is possible that he will feel very comfortable in the position in which he is personally. You see, the guy who sat next to him at the table for the team’s season closing press conference on Monday, coach Brian Flores, had just been one of the best exclamation points for a season the dolphins have had for a long time.

So Flores set the bar.

Now Grier has to sort it out.

Easy, right?

In fact it is not and we all know it. For this reason, Grier was already in draft mode less than 24 hours after the end of this unique season and didn’t want to put his cards on the table until the card that really matters was in the hands of Commissioner Roger Goodell.

So don’t buy it if Grier pretends that finding a franchise quarterback could fall into the same category as the need to improve the line of attack, the line of defense, or who-knows-what. At about the middle of the press conference, even Grier seemed to sense a possible unrest with the fan base with this mindset, which is why he said that he was “not trivializing” the obviously most important position in a football team.

“We’ll talk about it and see everything,” said Grier. “As if we had been talking all autumn. Every position is important. Quarterback, we understand, that’s the focus for everyone, but we’ll go through the process and make smart decisions, work it through, and do the best for the company. “

Whether Grier has already decided this or will come to a conclusion in the coming months, he will see that the best thing for the organization is to take advantage of the opportunity to add Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, unless there are serious doubts – by several doctors – raise the flags redder than the Crimson Tide uniforms over Tua’s surgically repaired hips.

A year ago, Grier said he would not be afraid to look for the elusive successor to Dan Marino several times. The mere presence of Josh Rosen cannot change that. As good as it feels for Ryan Fitzpatrick, it’s almost certain that the Dolphins quarterback for 2021 (and possibly 2020?) Isn’t on the list. Even though Grier insisted that he plan both a Fitz and a Rosen training camp next summer.

“Fitz did a great job for us and Josh worked hard, just like Brian said,” said Grier. “We see improvements in practice and in its growth every day. So yes, we are happy about both.”

The dolphins were already excited in April when they sent a second round to Arizona for roses. If such an airplane seemed worth trying, then in retrospect it is now an illegal procedure.

“I don’t know what you think will be a success or failure,” said Grier of the trade. “But we are excited for us. We took the opportunity for a young player who was going through a lot of changes during his college and professional career. And it was good for us to see him grow and improve every day. So we go always a risk if we think it makes sense to improve the roster. “

Flores and Grier can talk about the improvements that they find in roses every day. However, if he can’t sniff around the field despite the urgent need to rate him under fire, this is louder than anything that is said in practice microphones.

The last time Rosen saw meaningful action was in mid-October when he was convicted of ineffectiveness against Washington. When asked what the turning point was in a season that started 0-7 but ended with a breathtaking 5: 4 run, Flores pointed to the moment he pointed to Fitzpatrick and said, “You’re in. “

“I think he really gave us a spark,” said Flores. “Drive us two touchdowns through the field and gave us the opportunity to win in the end. We didn’t finish the game, but if there was a moment, it was probably this. “

Grier was not the only one who wore a poker face during the questions and answers. A reporter asked about Grier’s philosophy of how to design players who have recently suffered an injury. The reporter didn’t mention Tua. Must not.

“It is always difficult because we are so far from having all the information,” said Grier, playing along. “I don’t want to speculate about it because you have to go through all the doctors. They all do a great job of providing us with the information, the medical stuff. We will examine everything and when it comes to making a decision we are very familiar with what we have to do. “

Just before Flores and Grier spoke, the dolphins posted a quick question and answer with the owner Stephen Ross on their website.

“Brian turned out to be what we were looking for and I think we found the right head coach,” said Ross.

Now Grier is leading the most important moves that a GM has to make for this club. With a little luck, Ross will talk about his manager in similar tones in a year.

