Tua Tagovailoa entered the 2020 NFL Draft. The last thing the dolphins can afford is to pass it on and watch it evolve into the QB they have been longing for.

It doesn’t take much brainpower to make course corrections in the NFL draft afterwards.

Think of this as a little look ahead.

Do it, Dolphins.

Take out your pen, write out 13 letters, and make Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Do not rethink this because we all know what difficulties you will get when you rethink these things.

Think about it. (We’ll give you a few seconds.)

Talk to your doctors. (We’ll give them a few minutes.)

But unless the Docs kick, scream, and throw their golf clubs into the drink, pull Tua Tagovailoa with your first choice this spring design and do so with confidence, even if it’s required to move up from fifth overall.

Do it because in this world of risk / reward selection on many levels it makes sense to take a shot at Tua, especially if you hold three picks in the first round. That applies today, tomorrow and in a few years – no matter what kind of NFL career Tagovailoa has.

Yes. He is such a talent that hangs on the waist (excuse the pun) to get this reward.

Some say he is prone to injury. Do not listen to his hip unless it shows permanent damage. The real risk is driving through Tagovailoa. If a franchise is painfully aware of it, you are.

This is where the review comes into play. Go back two years. You brought Minkah Fitzpatrick to safety as 11th, and we all know how it turned out. With a mulligan, you would have sent a limousine to I-95 to visit Boynton Beach’s Lamar Jackson. Sure, if Jackson wins a Super Bowl in your stadium next month, right?

Tagovailoa can’t run like Jackson – nobody can – but there’s nothing else he doesn’t offer. He has an arm. It is exact. Protects the ball. Makes good decisions. Not just a winner, but a champion. As everyone saw when he announced the NFL draft on Monday, he is out of place, humble and elegant. Trainer Brian Flores is a big fan of people who work hard and put the team first. Isn’t that what we saw in Tagovailoa on Monday and all the time before that?

Let’s face it, Dolphins. The past few decades have been little more than a penance for bad luck when Dan Marino fell on your lap in ‘83. The last time you were really looking for a quarterback in 2012 was Ryan Tannehill’s eighth place overall. On lap 3, you accompanied Olivier Vernon, a talented defensive end. Except for three picks later, Seattle started with a man named Russell Wilson.

That’s the kind of danger that’s really at stake today if you let another QB franchise slip through your hands. In 2005, you brought Ronnie Brown second in the standings, and although he was a good defender, he wouldn’t even say that Aaron Rodgers (24th in the standings) was not the way to go.

How about a 2001 redo? Jamar Fletcher (26th overall) or Drew Brees (32nd)? In 2008 Jake Long (first) or Matt Ryan (third) or even Joe Flacco (18th)? Marc Bulger, Andy Dalton, Teddy Bridgewater, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garappolo and Dak Prescott. In the post-marino era, everyone could have helped the dolphins and everyone was on the board.

Credit Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier made a flight over Josh Rosen last year. Though the deal doesn’t look like it was hoping, Grier should be applauded for being willing to fire several shots when his husband lands.

Because when it comes to franchise quarterbacks, you can forgive yourself for being on swing.

There is no forgiveness if you stand out.

hhabib@pbpost.com

@gunnerhal

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.





