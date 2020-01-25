advertisement

In a week that was particularly depressing for Manchester United fans, Erling Braut Haaland’s successes in the Bundesliga will not improve the mood at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian became one of the hottest prospects in European football this season with an impressive goal at Red Bull Salzburg. United was determined to sign the 19-year-old, but interrupted negotiations with Agent Mino Raiola and was signed by Borussia Dortmund.

If his first two appearances are enough, the absence of Haaland may keep United’s fans chasing for years to come.

Achieves a hat-trick of 23 minutes on his Dortmund debut trick

In his debut against Augsburg, he scored a hat-trick of 23 minutes after coming on in the second half to help his team win 5-3.

Surprisingly, this was not enough to secure a starting place for his second game against Cologne on Friday evening. In the middle of the second half, he scored two more goals with a 5-1 home win.

He scored five goals in just 59 minutes, which corresponds to a hit rate of 12 minutes. He is the first player in the Bundesliga to score five goals in his first two games, and he already scored more league goals in 2020 than Manchester United (four).

Haaland’s release clause meant that Dortmund could sign him for a fee of around 20 million euros – an absolute bargain, considering what kind of transfer fee he might have in the future.

Meanwhile, United’s transfer issues remain in this January window as they struggle to improve their attack options if Marcus Rashford is injured. Ed Woodward could have done without Haaland’s brilliant start.

