Rotisserie baseball will always be the standard and preferred format for many fantasy baseball players. With the advent of fantasy football, however, head-to-head formats have evolved across diamonds. The thrill of a 1: 1 match per week has its appeal, even if the seasonal statistics of the rotisserie always have their own appeal. For the most part, the H2H formats can be divided into two game styles: scoring leagues and category leagues.

If you’re new to this area, the main goal in scoring leagues (like most fantasy football leagues) is to score more total points than your opponent in a given week. Each major baseball action is assigned a score, and you draw and start the players with the most points. You don’t care how they meet as long as they do.

On the other hand, category leagues require that you beat your opponent in certain statistics every week (e.g. more home runs, more RBI, more wins, less ERA and WHIP, etc.). Think of it as a 1: 1 rotisserie match that lasts only a week and where the winner is the one who wins the most categories.

With two distinctly different game styles, the format will determine how you draw players for your team.

All the Pretty Horses (Innings Eaters rule in points, ratios in categories)

Further analyzes, the manipulation of service times and the expansion of the list of disabled people have enabled the teams to move the pitcher up and down from the small leagues, while reducing the danger that a starter feels when going through a lineup for the third time. Specialized bullpens have become a “soup du jour”, and the quality of the innings has replaced quantity as a new benchmark for what makes a starter valuable.

These changes have affected the way we design fantasy teams. Gone are the days when most backend starters had the chance to make their way through after the fifth inning. The milestone of 200 innings, once worth $ million for mid-range starters who could give you innings, has grown into an exclusive club of elite strike heads good enough to see the seventh inning and beyond.

Keep in mind that in 2019 only 15 pitchers crossed the 200 inning threshold and only one of them (Trevor Bauer) had an ERA above 4.00. In 2018, there were only 12 starters who had thrown 200 innings or more, and only three of them had a whip greater than 1.20. The old horses, as pretty as they were, have become a rare breed. And in points leagues where starters are usually rewarded for their innings and / or quality start, a starter pitcher has the ability to survive into the seventh inning or beyond while collecting a quality start and a K / 9 over 7.00 , high priority.

Pitchers such as Lance Lynn, Mike Minor, Eduardo Rodriguez, Jose Berrios and even Marco Gonzales were more valuable in 2019 point formats as each threw more than 200 innings.

Category leagues are generally less interested in innings but in reward rates. Jon Gray’s bloated ERA and the tendency to be blown up at a certain moment can cost you ERA and whip on your own. Such starters will generally only take a risk if they have elite strikeout products (e.g. German Marquez) or play in teams with serious crime to increase the likelihood of winning. In most cases, however, you should focus on finding pitchers who keep the ball in the stadium and where you have the best chance of competing in more than one category each week.

Matchmakers’ Delight (balance and depth are paramount in category leagues)

In category leagues, you need to carefully review your opponent’s squad headings in every match, as you may need to mix and match your lineup to avoid disadvantage in too many categories. If your opponent is loaded with low-average bats, you can counter with average, speed, and runscoring to get a head start in your matchup when you don’t want to try to derive home run potential from the waiver wire.

Conversely, if your opponent seems to have a speed advantage, you will be scouring the wire for stolen basic goods if you have no advantage in other categories like power or saving. All of this means that you are better able to put together a balanced team that allows you to compete in as many categories as possible, if not all. So you don’t have to go to the wire to make up and fill in the gaps. You have to fight for performance, speed, average and score with your clubs and ratios, win, save and play with your arms.

It’s okay to stamp a category if you have a decisive advantage in the majority of the others, but balance and depth are the safest way to find yourself in the title mix. A balanced and deeper squad also allows you to tune players to your opponent’s weaknesses while stacking your lineup in other areas to gain benefits in different categories.

For example, if you have four or five closers, but your opponent only has one or two closers in weak teams, you can only start two or three closers and double-starter. This way you win while you are still saving and hopefully stay competitive with the odds. Matchmaking is the name of the game. Do what you have to do to get this rose at the end of the week.

Points do not discriminate nearly as much. Unless extra points are awarded for stolen bases in a league, a runabout is of little value unless it also hits double and home runs, beats a high average and scores runs (e.g. Jonathan Villar) Collect extra points. You don’t care how your team scores as long as players stack them up. Your goal is simply to outperform your opponent every week and not outperform them in certain categories.

When you build it, they will come (what skills are important in categories and scoring leagues)

Since point leagues usually have the same skills as real baseball, you should target players with high OPS and pitchers who are intensely involved in games and fight a lot. Power is king, regardless of format. A home run brings points for the thing, the run and the RBI – all the more if men are on the ground. The same applies to category leagues in which you can win multiple categories such as HR, RBI, R and OPS with Power.

Speed ​​should only be prioritized in category leagues. A player like Mallex Smith can single-handedly win you in the stolen base category for most weeks, but as someone at the bottom of the league in xSLG, xBA and wOBA, he’s massively liable in a league of points unless that League also rewards points for stolen bases. A walk is worth as much as a single trip in point leagues, so high OBP fighters like Michael Brantley and Jeff McNeil have an advantage.

In addition, center-forward players have tremendous value in league categories as they can work wonders to suppress odds and compensate for any blasts your starters may endure. Reliable closers can be premium assets, as they usually deliver Ks, solid ratios and savings. Medium relief players usually don’t generate enough innings, Ks or consistent winnings to earn a roster position in scoring leagues. You usually have to list closers in scoring leagues, but these often have minimal impact unless they hit a record high like Edwin Diaz did last year.

After all, starters who qualify as relievers are like aces in the hole because you can start them in RP slots and collect a lot of points. In the meantime, reliefs that qualify as starters are jewels in category leagues as they can get into SP spots and improve odds.

Take these strategies and get a head start on how to assemble your roster, when it comes to drafting.

Paul Ghiglieri is a well-known author at FantasyPros.

