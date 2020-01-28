advertisement

Although there has been an attempt lately to spice things up a bit in fantasy football, the points system is still fairly easy to understand. Sure, you can throw in extra points per reception for close deals, bonuses for big games or benchmarks for mileage, or even points for first acceptance. But if you’ve ever played fantasy soccer in any format, the nuances of different point systems are not too difficult to understand.

But baseball is a different story. You have a lot of potential statistics categories and different formats, and your approach to each league type is different. My wife just can never figure out why sometimes an exchange of blows sends me over the edge, and sometimes I explain that the exchange of blows is not important to me because it is completely irrelevant.

We have already discussed the basics of the two head-to-head formats – H2H points and H2H categories – separately. And Josh Shepardson approached H2H Categories vs. Broken down Rotisserie Leagues. However, it is worth comparing the H2H point and H2H category formats and determining how your design strategies differ from each other.

Depth is much more important in category leagues

Since both categories and point formats involve trying to defeat just one opponent each week, streaming comes into play far more than in rotisserie leagues. But in category leagues, streaming is really critical to your success. And that means that the depth of the characters is crucial.

In point leagues, you only collect as many statistics as possible per week. Although streaming players, especially pitchers, come into play, in category leagues it’s a whole different story in which you try to win certain statistical categories against your opponent and not just collect the most points.

If you normally start three closers in a category league but your opponent punches, you only want to start one closer and activate your bank start pitchers. If you have multiple stolen base threats but your opponent doesn’t, it’s time to swap most of your stolen players for power types.

In a point league, your opponent’s lineup doesn’t matter. However, the ability to mix and match depending on your opponent’s lineup is crucial in a category league. That means you have to make a deep list with a bank that can easily plug holes in almost any category. Don’t worry so much about the options for high ceilings and low floors. Just have a lot of players who can easily start for you in the right matchup.

The volume for pitcher is important in point leagues, but less in category leagues

As long as your starting pitcher is not completely destroyed, it gives you a lot of value on the hill every time in point leagues. Even the most mediocre starter can make an important contribution to your team every week with points awarded for diced innings. Reliefs are heavily devalued in this format due to the lack of innings, and starters who qualify as reliefs receive an enormous boost.

However, this doesn’t quite work in category leagues. First, of course, you want to parade every week if you can. Therefore, the starters who qualify as relievers are not quite as valuable. Second, you will often try to limit the number of starts by throwing only the really safe starters with quality tools instead. With this strategy you can almost almost secure a victory in ERA, WHIP and Save. Since the winnings are so volatile, there is always a chance that you can also exclude this category.

These high-up pitchers, which may not bring you big innings (I’m speaking to you, Lance McCullers), are far more valuable in category leagues than in point leagues. Don’t be afraid to pull the trigger a little earlier.

Balanced cadres are important in category leagues, but not in point leagues

Although there are differences in strategy between rotisserie leagues and head-to-head leagues, you approach a design in the same way in general. You want to build a balanced squad that can largely keep up in every category every week.

In point leagues, however, it’s only about getting as many points as possible. It doesn’t matter if you score your points by scoring 70 home runs in a week or if you have found your way to 15 wins. Points are points. So you can avoid saving, stealing, or whatever in a point league draft, and there are no consequences.

In the absence of a better expression, you can rightly be named the “best available player” in a league of points. Free. Without reservation. In a category league, however, you have to think about how you can assert yourself in each category every week.

Real skills play a bigger role in point leagues

In category leagues, too, you are likely playing with the same artificial statistics categories that you would use in rotisserie leagues. In point leagues, Batters earn points for walks and lose points for elimination games. Triples are worth more than doubles and innings are important.

In other words, in point leagues you need to take a player’s real skills a little more into account. Those pitchers who can throw 200 innings and those who have an excellent walk-to-strikeout ratio can have a huge impact on these leagues. When a sabermetric player plays fantasy baseball, he is likely to be playing in a points league.

Dan Harris is an outstanding author for FantasyPros. For more information from Dan, see his archive or follow him on Twitter at @ danharris80,

