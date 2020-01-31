advertisement

H&M emerged victorious in a longstanding dispute with Adidas in the Netherlands.

On Tuesday, the Hague Court of Appeal ruled in favor of the Swedish fast fashion retailer, whom the sports giant accused, of violating its signed three-stripe brand in a 1997 lawsuit.

In February 2018, H & M appealed after the district court in The Hague ruled that the retailer had infringed the Adidas logo through product designs that were part of the H&M fitness line “Work Out”.

According to court records, Adidas discovered the allegedly infringing collection in mid-1997. These were sporty shirts and shorts in blue, yellow and brown with two parallel white stripes on the sleeves and sides.

The following year, Adidas H & M sued the then district court in Breda, demanding that the use of the brand with two stripes be discontinued in future products. The case was later forwarded to the Court of Appeals in ‘s-Hertogenbosch. followed by the Supreme Court of the Netherlands and the Court of Justice of the European Union. In December 2009, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Adidas – where the case was ultimately dismissed – and referred the Hague Court of Appeals “for further review”.

Court documents show that Adidas was also involved in a separate lawsuit with Marca Mode, C & A Netherlands, and Vendex KBB during its legal issues with H&M over the use of patterns that are said to violate the regulations. In the end, agreements were reached with these individual parties.

Adidas has a long history of reprimanding companies allegedly using designs similar to its Three Stripes trademark, registered on a soccer shoe by founder Adolf Dassler 70 years ago. The symbol first appeared in the 1970s through the cloverleaf emblem on the brand’s shoes and clothing and was introduced in 1997 as the main motif for their products. Since then, Adidas has accused a number of big names in retail for violating brands, including J.Crew, Skechers and Forever 21, and the competing sportswear label Puma.

