Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ H-IIA rocket will launch from the Tanegashima Space Center on Sunday for the first time in over a year with a reconnaissance satellite for the Japanese government. The liftoff is expected at (10:34 local time) ((01:34) UTC) during a five-minute start window.

The launch on Sunday will provide the IGS Optical 7 satellite for the Cabinet Satellite Intelligence Center, an agency of the Japanese government responsible for space surveillance. IGS Optical 7 is part of the Information Gathering Satellite (IGS) or Joho Shushu Eisei (JSE) system, which consists of spacecraft that collect optical and radar images of the Earth.

Japan began developing IGS in the late 1990s after North Korea’s satellite launch attempt in 1998. Although the North Korean launch did not reach orbit, the missile crossed Japan during the ascent, raising concerns that North Korean missiles could target the islands. Japan sought to develop an independent intelligence function to monitor future threats with IGS. The constellation can also be used for disaster monitoring and other civilian applications by the Japanese government.

All Japanese IGS satellites were launched using the state’s H-IIA rocket. Optical 7 will be the eighteenth IGS spacecraft to launch – though that number includes two satellites that couldn’t reach orbit.

The first couple of satellites were launched in pairs and shared a single rocket to orbit. The first pair, consisting of IGS Optical 1 and IGS Radar 1, was used in March 2003 during the fifth flight of the H-IIA. The sixth flight of the rocket, eight months later, failed after one of the solid rocket engines could not separate. The IGS Optical 2 and Radar 2 satellites were lost in the failure, but these names were reused for subsequent satellites.

The replacement IGS Optical 2 was launched independently on board the tenth H-IIA in September 2006, while its radar counterpart was launched as part of IGS’s penultimate double launch the following February, along with a prototype for the second generation of optical satellites. This was followed by two ready-to-use second generation optical satellites, Optical 3 and 4, which were used in November 2009 and September 2011 for single launches. Five second generation radar satellites – IGS Radar 3 to 6 and an unnumbered replacement device – were launched between 2011 and 2011 in 2018.

IGS Optical 7 is part of the third generation of IGS Optical satellites, the third of its kind to be launched. It is based on the Optical 5 and 6 satellites launched in March 2015 and February 2018, respectively, and the IGS Optical 5V prototype that preceded them.

IGS satellites are assembled by Mitsubishi Electric. Few details about the satellites have been released. However, it is believed that the optical component contains high resolution imagers that can produce images with resolutions up to 40 centimeters (16 inches).

The IGS Optical 7 satellite will fly aboard the H-IIA F-41, the forty-first flight of the Japanese workhorse missile H-IIA. The H-IIA, built and operated by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, first flew in August 2001 and was developed as a more reliable and cost-effective successor to the earlier H-II. Instead of the two large solid rocket boosters that expanded the H-II, the H-IIA uses two or four SRB-A3 engines to deliver additional thrust depending on the application requirements. The missile can be operated with two boosters in configuration 202 and with four boosters in configuration 204. An H-IIA 202 is used for the start.

Two previous configurations, 2022 and 2024, were designed to close the power gap between 202 and 204 by using two and four of the smaller Castor 4AXL boosters together with a pair of SRB-A engines. With the introduction of the upgraded SRB-A3 engines in 2009, these configurations were overhauled and retired.

The larger H-IIB was developed from the H-IIA, using an expanded version of the first stage of the rocket with an additional engine to carry heavier payloads like the Kounotori H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV). Both missiles will be replaced by the new H-III, which is currently under development and is expected to make its maiden flight later this year or early next year.

H-IIA starts from pad 1 of the Yoshinobu Launch Complex, which is located in the Tanegashima Space Center. The Yoshinobu complex consists of two launch pads – Pad 1 was originally built for the H-II and then rebuilt for use by the H-IIA. The neighboring Pad 2 was built as a backup for the H-IIA, but is used instead for H-IIB missions.

The launch complex also includes a vehicle assembly building (VAB), which is located approximately 500 meters northwest and in which rockets are integrated on a mobile launch platform. The H-IIA F-41 was transported to Pad 1 by the VAB on Monday to prepare for a start attempt on Tuesday. However, a nitrogen leak in one of the umbilical cords attached to the missile’s payload fairing resulted in a 24-hour delay.

Before taking off, the two-stage H-IIA is loaded with liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen – the cryogenic propellant gases that drive the motors of the first and second stages.

The launch time for Japanese missiles is called X-0 – corresponds to T-0 or H-0 in other countries. Two or three seconds before the countdown reaches this mark, the LE-7A engine fires, which powers the first stage of H-IIA. At X-0, the rocket’s two SRB-A3 engines ignite the H-IIA F-41’s propulsion away from the launch pad.

About 99 seconds after taking off, the two SRB-A3 boosters burn out and use up their solid propellant. Nine seconds later, their used casings are thrown off by hydraulic drives at the foot of the first stage. Under the power of its LE-7A engine, the first stage burns for another five minutes after the booster separation.

Shortly before the end of the maiden flight with H-IIA in space and over most of the Earth’s atmosphere, the missile’s payload fairing will separate. This is the nose cone that surrounds the IGS Optical 7 satellite in the first few minutes of flight and protects the satellite from aerodynamic forces as H-IIA soars through the dense lower regions of the atmosphere. Once the fairing is no longer needed to protect the satellite, it is dropped to reduce the weight of the vehicle.

Overall, the first stage of H-IIA will burn for about six minutes and fifty seconds. After the LE-7A engine is turned off, the rocket will coast for approximately eight seconds before the stage separation. The second stage fires approximately six seconds later, with the second stage firing its LE-5B engine for approximately eight minutes to place its payload in a sun-synchronous Earth orbit.

The launch marks the first start of 2020 for Japan and the first flight of an H-IIA since October 2018. The delays compared to the originally planned January 27 have widened this gap to just under 457 days and thus exceeded the longest gap to date two H-IIA 455-day missions between the missile launch in November 2003 and its return to flight in February 2005.

Japan has not yet announced the next launch of the H-IIA – but several missions are pending for 2020. These include a communication satellite for forwarding data from the IGS constellation, a replacement satellite for the QZSS navigation system and the commercial launch of an Inmarsat -6 communication satellite and an Emirati Mars probe. Mars is expected to launch around the middle of the year when the relative positions of Earth and Mars provide optimal launch opportunities.

A launch of the H-IIB is planned for May, which will be the last flight of the rocket and will include the Kounotori 9 replenishment spacecraft for the International Space Station. JAXA is targeting the first launch of the new H-III rocket in fiscal 2020, which runs from April to April 2021.

