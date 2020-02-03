advertisement

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers found themselves in the Dance on ice last two Sunday evenings.

The weekend saw a special on the theme of fairy tales from the ITV series with the couples performing live again for judges and viewers.

The judges ‘scores were combined with the viewers’ votes before the last two couples were revealed as H & Matt and Kevin & Brianne who showed up for skating.

advertisement

After the two pairs performed again, the jury chose who to save and who to send home, and Kevin became the fourth celebrity to leave the competition this year.

After the episode, professional skater Matt turned to social media to respond to his appearance and that of H in the dance, which surprised many.

He said, “I want to thank those who voted for us tonight and all the support you have all given us. Regarding tonight’s performance, there are hundreds and hundreds of messages. .

“First, H skated brilliantly, honest to God, the challenge of his judges is better than mine, so accessories for you, H.

“Second, we have tried something new and I understand that some of you have had it and others not, like the judges, have not understood the concept.”

Explaining his routine inspired by Swan Lake and H, Matt continued: “It might be a bit too abstract but at the end of the day, we tried.

“Fortunately we are still in the competition and we are very excited about next week’s performance and we will work hard and make sure it is a little more universal – but hey, you don’t know until you were trying, right? “

Meanwhile, H also thanked the fans and added, “We will be working very hard. We have a new routine tomorrow and we will make you proud.”

Sunday’s episode saw only seven skaters take to the ice after a dramatic weekend.

Before the show, Caprice Bourret suddenly LEFT the series while illness forced Libby Clegg to skip her performance.

Next Sunday, the eight remaining celebrities will return to the ice.

In a new theme, each routine will be based on a classical dance from salsa to hip hop.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement