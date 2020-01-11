advertisement

You may think that you accidentally clicked on a link to a satirical website.

If only I wanted to, my friends. If only the wish did.

Gwyneth Paltrow, when she doesn’t consciously dissociate herself from bland singers or forget the movies she’s been in, directs Goop. If you are not familiar with Goop, count yourself lucky and be on your happy way.

For those who are, you will know that the site / the lifestyle brand / anything that is known to sell some really weird shit stuff and that doesn’t come any more weird than that. At first we thought it was just weird stuff that pops up in the right corners of the internet as an example of liberal hypocrisy and decay in Hollywood.

advertisement

Of course, given how we are journalists and all that, we investigated and yes, in fact, it is very real. Goop sold, last night, a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina” and it is currently sold out and not available for purchase on Goop.

Here is a screenshot from Goop.com to confirm our story.

It’s not a joke, but a real screenshot of Goop.com that backs up the title.

Like so much on Goop, of course, it turns out to be complete and total bullshit. Judging by reports from those who actually spent money on the candle, it smells nothing like a vagina, even that of Gwyneth Paltrow.

The candle, on Goop, where Paltrow is called GP in all copies, takes its name from the moment when it apparently dropped the declaration during a test of the perfume. This fragrance, according to Goop’s flowery ad, smells “of a mixture of geranium, lemon bergamot and cedar absolute juxtaposed with Damascus rose and ambrette seeds which reminds us of fantasy, seduction and sophisticated warmth. “

It must be an incredible-smelling vagina.

.

advertisement