Gwen Stefani wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress this evening in Los Angeles and was walking the red carpet with Blake Shelton at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. The beige mini dress had a strapless neckline with a champagne satin hem.

The entire body of the dress was adorned with shells that Shelton had collected himself, he quipped during an interview with E! News. The embellishments had an art deco-inspired circular geometric pattern. The ensemble was equipped with matching over the knee boots on a stiletto heel.

She arrived with her partner and fellow artist Shelton, who was wearing a contrasting black suit with matching evening shoes. The country singer showed his stylish skills in a timeless look and let Stefani’s statement outfit take center stage.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

Stefani’s look with striking embellishments and bright neutral tones was a hot topic on the red carpet. Other celebrities, including Nikita Dragon in a beaded ensemble and Pia Mia in a mini dress with silver fringes, also welcomed this trend.

In a slightly reduced color palette, this look resembles her ensemble for the Warner Music Pre-Grammys Party last Friday in Los Angeles. For the occasion, she also wore a striking mini dress with a tattoo pattern and a pair of shiny black, thigh-high boots with a pointed toe and heel. Stefani leaves a lasting impression this grammy season and may even start a new trend. all of them.

