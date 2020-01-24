advertisement

The excitement surrounding the Grammy Awards started last night with the Warner Music Pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles.

Gwen Stefani, herself a Grammy winner, attended the event in a sheer mini dress that gave the illusion that she was tattooed with flowers and fish tattoos up to the words “Who Has Forever Anyway” across her chest. She wore Jimmy Choo’s $ 2,795 Clemmie clutch to top it off.

Gwen Stefani arrives for the Warner Music Pre-Grammys Party in Los Angeles on January 23.

A closer look at Gwen Stefan’s thigh-high boots.

The singer made sure to include one of her favorite styling hacks: fishnet tights; Her white pair covers the legs thinly and gives the already bold ensemble a stronger look. Stefani chose shiny black, thigh-high latex boots with a high heel and pointed toe over her fishnet stockings.

Her pretty country star Blake Shelton joined the singer of “Hollaback Girl”. The duo will perform their new duet “Nobody But You” at the Grammy Awards show on Sunday. He kept it cool in a stripped shirt under a dark blue blazer with classic jeans.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are coming to the Warner Music Pre-Grammys Party in Los Angeles on January 23.

A closer look at Blake Shelton’s and Gwen Stefani’s boots.

Shelton also went with boots for the event and wore a brown pair of western-style leather with crocodile embossing and a stacked heel.

