When George Kucka, a loyal CFA employee, rescued the homes of strangers, a huge bush fire hit his own home.

The 25-year-old volunteer led a strike team that spared half a dozen homes before racing to his property in the Guys Forest west of Corryong, where he saw two buildings destroyed.

But he, Ms. Fiona and her two grown sons – all volunteers from the CFA – were desperately defending their homes from the flames.

The 1200 hectare yard that surrounds it is only blackened.

At least 150 of the couple’s 600 cows died or had to be destroyed, and there are no fences or fodder for the survivors.

media_cameraThe Kuckas on their fire-ravaged property. Picture: Simon Dallinger

“We were hoping it might miss us, but it wasn’t,” Kucka told the Sunday Herald Sun.

“It was just cruel. If anything was in the way, it was toast – it was incredible.

“The conditions were the worst I’ve ever seen – and for a long time.

“Basically we had to sit there and watch the fire go around us.”

Mr. Kucka, part of the tiny Burrowye CFA, defended the plots along the Murray River on December 30, when the huge bushfire crossed the border.

His five-tanker strike team had to back off because the flame was too fast, overtaking it, and traveling over Mount Alfred – the five-kilometer fire front heading for Mr. Kucka’s house.

It swept a weather station within 10 minutes with a temperature of 53C and 46kmh wind on the ground.

media_cameraCows on the blackened paddocks. Image: Simon Dallingermedia_camera The cleanup continues. Picture: Simon Dallinger

While two farmhouses on their land were now “garbage piles”, Mr. Kucka, 54, said he and his wife of almost 30 years were fortunate enough not to have lost their actual home.

Several members of the nearby fire departments have lost everything. Neighbors on their street too.

“There are people who have lost more than I have,” said former pharmacist Kucka. “At the end of the day, everyone survived and we managed to save the house.”

Mr. Kucka and his wife, who joined the CFA about six years ago, felt more determined than ever to help those around them.

Even small, generous acts had touched her, like the person who anonymously left a $ 50 bill in her mailbox.

“CFA volunteers are not always there and we are also losing property,” said Kucka.

media_camera The 25-year-old volunteer saved other people’s homes while his own property was burning. Image: Simon Dallingermedia_camera The devastating effects of the fire crisis in Victoria at first hand. Image: Simon Dallingermedia_cameraThe houses are now “mountains of garbage”. Picture: Simon Dallinger

“You can’t be everywhere – it’s really hard. People give you sympathy, but it has also created a lot of great community spirit.

“Frankly, if you don’t laugh, you cry. That doesn’t help anyone. You have to look ahead.

“I see a need to help the church. We are there to protect life and property. “

Ms. Kucka, whose CFA roles included the brigade secretary, said another volunteer had compared staring at a dragon fire to tackling the bushfire.

“What came through here – it was completely beyond what I’ve ever experienced before,” she said.

“It was just so quick and angry. I would not have wanted it alone. I don’t know what would have happened. “

