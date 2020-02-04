advertisement

It is a universally understood law that the more you earn in your life, the less you can spend that money on video games.

Think about it – when you were younger, you were probably saving for video games and had all that free time to play them. Now in your twenties, thirties, and forties, it’s the exact opposite – you have money, but no free time. Not only that, getting older means that your metabolism slows down, which means that you cannot eat shit like a teenager or you will become unhealthy and so on.

But what if there was a way to fix the problem of using your free time to exercise and play video games? This is exactly what YouTuber Allen Pan decided to do with his low-budget Death Stranding treadmill / VR walking simulator.

Essentially, Allen hooked up a treadmill to a bunch of relays and then mounted it on a PS4 controller which, in turn, turned on the signal to walk and run in “ Death Stranding ”. The result? A ridiculously convoluted way of playing a game that is already quite complex at the start.

advertisement

Needless to say, the Allen platform was prone to certain malfunctions and it is not as if there were not already specially designed VR platforms. Certainly, they can usually reach five and ten thousand dollars, so making one that he found from things lying around in the house and with a little technological know-how is damn impressive.

Here is the video explaining how Allen managed to remove everything.

[incorporated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xmABK2Chwe0 [/ incorporated]

Treadmill

advertisement