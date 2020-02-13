Presented by MyOmniPass

You make a billion, you get a sequel.

That’s how it works in Hollywood, kids.

Guy Ritchie seemed an unlikely choice to direct a live action remake of AladdinBut it’s safe to say that it worked pretty well since the Disney update grossed over a billion dollars at the box office worldwide.

Therefore, as with Thanos itself, a continuation of the announcement was inevitable.

Take a step forward with the Hollywood reporter and confirm that Aladdin 2 is officially related to Ritchie and actors Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott. You haven’t yet put a pen on paper, but you imagine that the meeting will be quick enough.

Also on board; The authors John Gatins (Flight, Kong: Skull Island) and Andrea Berloff, who worked on N.W.A. Straight Outta Compton.

A release date and story details will be kept top secret for the time being, but it is rumored that those like Ali Baba, The Forty Thieves and Sinbad the Sailor will deliver some elements.

JOE caught up with Aladdin himself, Mena Massoud, when the film was released last May. You can check this chat below.

Romance?

