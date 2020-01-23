advertisement

Warning: graphic images

A teenager who was impaled on the neck by a flying needlefish had to have life-saving surgery to remove the fish from his body.

Muhammad Idul from Indonesia fished with his parents in the waters of Buton, south-east Sulawesi province, on Saturday, January 18, when the fish jumped out of the water.

The long snout of the fish cut through the 16-year-old’s neck and bored into the back of his head, creating a large gaping hole that reached the other side of his neck – from under the chin to the back of the head.

The student was hospitalized for treatment, where doctors thought surgery was the best option. He was then transferred to another hospital and underwent risky surgery two days later to remove the fish.

Three surgeons and two anesthetists took part in the two-hour operation at Wahidin Sudirohusodo Hospital on Monday, January 20.

Doctor Syafri K. Arif, an anesthetic specialist at the hospital, told local news site Makassar Terkin why the operation was so risky:

To remove the fish snout, you have to be very careful because there is a large vessel in the throat.

However, the doctor said one of the benefits of the surgery was that the fish snout was still on the teen’s neck.

The anesthetist described how surgeons in the operating room had to “slowly pull out” because of this large blood vessel.

Muhammad remains in the hospital due to the risk of infection and his condition is relatively stable. The general director of the hospital, Dr. Khalid Saleh said to Antara News: “The child is relatively stable, but the patient is still feverish. ‘

Once pictures of the boy’s injuries went viral on social media, many expressed their shock at how serious the boy’s injuries were. One person asked, “How is he still alive?”

Perhaps the teen’s injuries shouldn’t be too shocking though, as needlefish are characterized by their long, slender jaws, which have several sharp teeth that can inflict deep wounds.

Combine that with your ability to jump – the fish are known to jump out of the water at up to 60 km / h – and it won’t be surprising.

Hopefully Muhammad will recover completely and be released from the hospital in no time.

