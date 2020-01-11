advertisement

Celebrity Culinary Expert Guy Fieri is there for the new visual “Life Is Good”. The personality of the Food Network has grown to co-sign DuckThe new music video.

Key facts: Before the weekend, Guy hopped on Twitter to show his support for the video by sharing a hilarious vintage photo of Drake showing his cooking skills.

The student has become the master pic.twitter.com/2mgwzldYUY

– Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 10, 2020

Key details: On Friday, memes exploded when going to Drizzy’s about his undeniably “Life Is Good” line on non-payment of taxes.

Wait, there is more: Coincidentally, Drake recently lost more than a million dollars on a diamond necklace in the shape of an icy heart.

Our sources tell us that Drake has just deposited more than a million dollars on a personalized heart-shaped necklace, an expensive gift for himself. Drake ordered Gemma Fine Jewelry to manufacture the chain, which sells for 100 carats. We are told that the creation of the piece took several months – heart-shaped diamonds are in high demand and extremely difficult to shape. (TMZ)

Before you leave: Friday, Drake and the rap star Future delivered their new single “Life Is Good” to the masses.

Celebrity food expert Guy Fieri roasts Drake with a funny life Meme back inspired: “The student has become the master” appeared first.

