An unfortunate singleton was forced to renounce dating apps after his date sent him his own message.

Harry, who is believed to be from Leeds, went to Twitter to promise to delete Tinder, along with a screenshot of the most unpleasant exchange ever.

“Hey, I had a really good time last night,” Harry said to his date, who was saved as “Rachel Tinder,” and added, “Would I like to see you again sometime?”

But instead of sending back a sweet little message, “Rachel Tinder” accidentally sent a screenshot of Harry’s innocent message back to him, which is probably worse than a blanket rejection.

Without offering an explanation, Rachel quickly followed the screenshot with “LMAO” and added “Oh my god, I’m so sorry”. Oh man.

After sharing the unfortunate exchange on Twitter, an impressive 262,000 likes and 24,000 retweets were quickly released, and many people rushed to tell him that he had avoided a bullet.

A Twitter user replied:

She took a screenshot of his message with the intention of sending it to a friend to laugh at him. But she accidentally sent it to him. Ouch.

Others asked, “Why are people so terrible?” While reassuring Harry that he “deserves better”.

Many people were keen to know what happened next, as it is not clear whether Harry replied to the burn (though I secretly hope he didn’t).

In the meantime, many Twitter users indicated that Rachel hadn’t even saved his number. possibly the hardest aspect of the whole.

An optimistic person suggested:

Maybe she was flattered by his text and wanted to share it with a friend? No?

“She was so excited and proud to receive your text that she wanted to share it with close friends. No need to worry, “answered another sarcastically.

Although it may look like Harry’s experience couldn’t have been worse, he was at least not upset by a wild new tactic used on the dating site: Overwhelming.

It is overwhelming when a potential partner you met online is talking about the other games all the time, asking yourself and overwhelmed with options.

Needless to say, this is not a popular dating tactic. If you don’t want to end up with someone who is only attracted to angry pommel heads, it’s probably best to use other strategies.

I wish Harry the best of luck in his love life without a dating app.

