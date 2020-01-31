advertisement

According to the company, Gus’s Barbecue has opened a new location in the Vineyards at Porter Ranch.

The South Pasadena restaurant, which has been offering grilled dishes since the 1940s, opened in 20179 at W. Rinaldi Street, Suite 150.

The menu features traditional dishes from the south, including Carolina-style pulled pork, Texas beef brisket and St. Louis spare ribs, as well as a selection of regional whiskeys, wines, cocktails and beers.

The restaurant opened in 1946 after relatives Gus, Jack, and Mike left their family-run bar in Cleveland and headed west. They soon bought a diner called Hamburger Mac’s in South Pasadena and opened their own restaurant, which was later known for its grill. Another Gus’s also opened in Claremont.

Gus’ Bar-B-Q opened on Monday January 27, 2020 at The Vineyards in Porter Ranch, California. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Gus’s BBQ is one of several tenants that will open at The Vineyards in the coming months, including Jersey Mikes Subs, HSBC Bank, Finneys Crafthouse & Kitchen and Patxi’s Pizza. The tenant list also includes Whole Foods, Ulta Beauty, AMC Theater and Nordstrom Rack.

The 335,000-square-foot shopping complex at the intersection of Rinaldi Street and Porter Ranch Drive is a joint venture between Beverly Hills Shapell Properties Inc. and Liberty Building Co., including shops, hotel rooms, and offices.

The mall also includes a central green space where community events take place, a 4,000-square-foot conference room, a three-story Kaiser-Permanente medical office building, and a Hampton Inn & Suites hotel with 100 rooms.

The groundbreaking is planned for this year. A luxury apartment complex with 266 residential units is under construction and is expected to open next year.

