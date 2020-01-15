advertisement

Although Kansas didn’t have the best player in the game, Oklahoma basketball at home was unable to provoke anger.

Oklahoma Basketball has beaten Kansas in the past two years, along with six of their last nine home games against top 10 teams. They saw an excellent opportunity to extend the duel series to three with probably the best player from Kansas, Devon Dotson. Last night he suffered a Baylor loss with a hip injury.

Oklahoma simply could not throw the ball in the basket when the Sooners-Three of Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and Austin Reaves shot together only 5: 22 in the first half and still only lost 1: 1 by half in the end Score from 28-27.

The second half was not much different as the Sooners only scored 25 points in the second half and the Jayhawks scored 38 points in the second half as they lost 66:52. The Sooners shot only 30 percent (19-62) of the field.

advertisement

Kristian Doolittle had 13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal and a block, but was inefficient with 5: 18 from the field.

Freshman Guard De’Vion Harmon scored 13 points and two steals while shooting 5-11 out of the field, including 3 three-pointers.

Brady Manek scored 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in the 4:18 shootout.

Austin Reaves shot 4: 1 out of 9, which was certainly his worst performance this season.

My quick thoughts on the game:

Isiah Moss, the graduate transfer from Iowa, replaced injured Dotson and scored 20 points for his first start as Jayhawk, including 6-11 from the three-point line. However, the hardest thing to guard and stop was Udoka Azubuike, who scored 16 points and completed 14 rebounds, theft and three blocks. His size was a big problem for the team, as was his ricocheting ability.

The Sooners did a good job of limiting sales as they only had 5 compared to Kansas’s 11, but the Sooners were again on the boards when they were beaten 32-46 in that division.

The two main reasons for OU’s home loss on Tuesday were that the ball was not shot well at all. They limit sales and win the sales margin, but since the Big 12 game started, the Sooners have won the rebound fight only once in four games and never won the offensive rebound fight. With their clear lead, the teams are taking back the properties of the Sooners.

Next: Bubble Watch Bracketology

The Sooners will play against the TCU horned frogs on Saturday 18th. The TCU recovers an average of 36.9 points per game, while the Sooners gain 37.2 points per game. It will be interesting to see who wins the fight as Oklahoma tries to get out of losing the risk of slipping.

advertisement