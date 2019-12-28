advertisement

December 28, 2019 Jennifer Sensiba

Some stereotypes are useful. Others don’t. They all need to be challenged from time to time. Today I challenge the myth that electric vehicles are for people on the left, rather than for everyone.

In general I am not a big fan of the left-right paradigm. Mankind is simply too complicated to neatly put in two boxes with the label ‘liberal’ and ‘conservative’. Almost everyone has a conviction or political position that does not fit well in the left or right. Most people probably have more than one.

To illustrate this as clearly as possible, I was looking for proud gun owners who run Teslas. For people who are hyperpartial, this is probably amazing. No true right-wing cannon fan could ever ride one of those hellish coal-fired environmentalists, right? And which self-respecting communist in a Tesla would dare to own a gun? It completely breaks the stereotype and shows us that Tesla vehicles and EVs are for everyone.

It really wasn’t that hard to find people who own weapons, own a Tesla and are very proud of both. All I had to do was ask around on social media.

“I am a pro gun, pro asset, pro gay marriage conservative that has brought his AR15 to the range in Tesla,” said Michael Larsen of Tesla Owners Worldwide. “The people there had no problems with a Tesla owner who was at the range and some wanted to talk about the car.” He said he lives in a rural town in Utah with around 10,000 residents.

Brian Pavia said: “Pro 2nd amendment non-republican here in San Jose. Transport my guns and pistols in sealed containers in the trunk for both my S and X. I have not yet taken my X on BLM land for shooting at open distance but look forward to it when I have the time. “

You will find that none of these men are partisan hacks, extremists or something like that. They choose which positions they take, like most of us.

Tim Williams said, “It’s just a car – any perception that it can only be used by a particular political class is both inaccurate and funny.” Tim also said that the premise of this article might be clickbait, but in reality I wanted to prove this point exactly. They are for everyone.

Another thing that struck me was when Sam McHan said, “It’s pretty cool to see all conservative Tesla owners checking in! I thought I was alone.” In many ways, that’s very sad. No EV owners should feel that they are alone, or pretend to be something that they are not, and if there is something, we should appreciate diversity and celebrate when the wider culture passes by climate activists and hippies in EVs.

I think the biggest point I want to make is this: even if you are the most conservative person in the area, there is no reason not to get EV. Even if you live in a small town and go shopping once a week in a nearby small town, you don’t betray your principles if you fall in love with Cybertruck (assuming it fits your needs, of course) or another EV pick up. Regardless of who you are or what you believe in, you are very welcome in the club.

About the author

Jennifer Sensiba Jennifer Sensiba is a long-time efficient car enthusiast, writer and photographer. She grew up around a transmission workshop and has been experimenting with vehicle efficiency since she was 16, driving a Pontiac Fiero. She likes to explore the United States of the Southwest with her partner, children and animals.









