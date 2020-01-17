advertisement

Samara Weaving Stars told “Harry Potter” actor when he casts his teen idol skin into another crazy genre bending indie.

Emma Watson may be heartbroken in Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated Little Women, but there’s no doubt that Daniel Radcliffe forged the most provocative and unexpected career of the original Harry Potter franchise trio. He established himself as a skilled comedian in the television programs “Miracle Workers”, “2 Dope Queens” and the voices for “The Simpsons” and “Robot Chicken”. The performance that completely postponed his career was the “Swiss Army Man” in 2016. The feature film debut of the dynamic filmmaker duo Daniels, which was so unique and inventive that it wiped the image of Radcliffe out of everyone’s head in a magical robe. After that, and Radcliffe’s continued insistence on working with aspiring filmmakers on genre push films, and “Guns Akimbo” doesn’t seem to have such an extension.

The first trailer for “Guns Akimbo”, which is described as a “Dark Comedic Action Science Fiction Thriller” (can we imagine it in more detail?), Starts with Radcliffe waking up and finding pistols that start his hands are nailed, and we can only imagine things will get stranger from there.

The official synopsis is: “Miles’ (Daniel Radcliffe) nerdy existence as a video game developer takes a dramatic turn when he accidentally catches up with SKIZM, an underground gang live streaming of real-life death matches, by mistake. While Miles mostly runs away, it doesn’t help him survive Nix (Samara Weaving), a killer at the top of her game. “

“Guns Akimbo” is the second feature film by New Zealand-born Jason Lei Howden, who is most successful as a visual effects artist in films such as “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “The Avengers”. The comedy horror “Deathgasm” was premiered at SXSW and published mostly positive reviews in 2015. It attracted enough attention to catch Radcliffe’s eye.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and had mixed reviews. However, a look at the trailer shows that this can be an acquired taste. Those who fancy action comedies will love it.

Saban Films releases “Guns Akimbo” in theaters on February 28th. Check out the trailer below.

