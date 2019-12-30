advertisement

A gunman who opened fire on a church in Texas, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition died after parishioners at Sunday morning’s service shot him in response, authorities said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said three people, including the person they believed to be a shooter, were transported from the scene in critical condition. The scene was safe, they added.

Two of the people, including the shooter, died while en route to the hospital, and the third person was successfully resuscitated by paramedics, according to Macara Trusty, a spokeswoman for local MedStar emergency services. Two other people suffered minor injuries as they fell to cover inside the church, she said.

advertisement

The incident happened in White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, at the Christ Church West Highway.

White Settlement Police Chief J.P. Bevering said the gunman was shot by two devotees who were armed and returned fire. “The threat is stopped based on the heroic actions of the two parishes in the church,” Bevering said.

Dannetta Maldonado speaks to the media as she waits for her parents who are members of the church after a shooting at Christ Church on Christ’s West Freeway on December 29, 2019 in White Settlement, Texas.tGun

Stewart F. Home / Getty Images

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement: “Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful to church members who acted quickly to remove the shooter and help prevent further loss of life.”

Filming was captured on video as the church service was apparently streaming on YouTube, according to the New York Daily News.

“You feel like your life is blazing in front of you. I was so worried about my toddler, ”witness Isabel Arreola told CBS 11.

The shooting came a day after a knife striker stabbed five people at a Hanukkah party in New York. (Reporting by Maria Caspani and Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

advertisement