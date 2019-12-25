advertisement

One can say with certainty that today’s coal consumption differs significantly from coal consumption a few decades ago.

President Donald Trump is getting coal in his stocking this year, but not because he’s naughty. Rather as a sign of the “beautiful, clean” fuel, which is a central part of our country’s energy story and, in addition to the world’s leading ecological progress, has produced a record-breaking economy.

If you feel that this is completely contrary to everything you’ve heard about coal, then you have undoubtedly fallen victim to the increasing strategy of coal shaming in recent years. The reality is that coal is safe, reliable, affordable and, thanks to our engineers and innovators, is getting cleaner.

advertisement

One can say with certainty that today’s coal consumption differs significantly from coal consumption a few decades ago. Thanks to advanced energy technologies and new pollution control devices, an earlier dirty process has been transformed into a cleaner and more efficient process that reliably supplies electricity to millions of Americans.

The widespread use of scrubbing technology in US coal-fired power plants has resulted in a 90 percent reduction in mercury emissions, a 92 percent reduction in sulfur dioxide, and an 84 percent reduction in nitrogen oxide. These technologies, combined with balanced air pollution control, ensure that American citizens breathe 74 percent cleaner air today than in the 1970s.

Under Trump, the standards for “clean coal” were also raised. Earlier this year, he completed the first legally viable plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our country’s existing coal-fired power plants. Greenhouse gas emissions known as “Affordable Clean Energy” are expected to decrease by 34 percent after full implementation.

In addition to its role in environmental progress, the development and use of coal has brought a number of other important benefits. The electricity generated by coal has expanded access to modern conveniences such as lighting, electric or gas cooking, air conditioning, life-saving heat generation, cooling for medicines and food, and drinking water treatment plants. As a result, life expectancy has more than doubled and global poverty has been reduced from over 40 percent to less than 10 percent of the world’s population.

While a home without electricity is almost a completely foreign concept in the United States, more than 4 billion people worldwide still don’t have access to electricity. In these countries and municipalities, daily needs such as food, water and basic medical care are difficult to meet.

Despite a significant increase in global food production, which can now feed more than 10 billion people, a recent UN study found that 821 million people lack access to adequate food. Another study found that women and girls walk 200 million hours a day to get water in areas with energy problems. These are hours you may spend going to school or starting a new business.

The reality is that access to an affordable, reliable source of energy, such as coal, could drastically reduce the spread of this situation, which is a prerequisite for a modern economy and a gateway to improving life and livelihoods where poverty remains is persistent.

America’s energy history isn’t just about coal. It is not even about the other huge resources like natural gas, oil and nuclear power or about continuously growing renewable energies like wind and sun that make our modern economy work. The strength of our energy history is attributed to American ingenuity made possible by a free market process. In this part of our energy history, we are constantly developing new technologies and better processes to reduce the environmental impact of energy generation, development and use.

Santa Claus knows about the crucial role that coal has for the prosperity of humans and will continue to do so. Accordingly, he has called for an end to the coal disgrace, and in an effort to start this trend, he will leave a lump of “nice, clean coal” in the President’s supply. Regardless of their naughty or cute status, all little boys and all little girls deserve a better, healthier, and more successful future, and the way there begins with a reliable, safe, and clean energy source.

Mandy Gunasekara is a guest scholarship holder of the Independent Women’s Forum. Previously, she served as a senior officer in the environmental protection agency and was a former lawyer on the Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

advertisement