A gun fanatic was captured with the largest arsenal of weapons ever seized in Leicestershire.

Stephen MacMahon secretly kept the illegal supply of over 150 items, including firearms and ammunition, in the bedroom of his house in The Oval, Coalville.

It recognized 33 firearms-related offenses, covering a wide range of weapons and ammunition; the most serious being a shotgun.

The arsenal included rifles and pistols, some designed to fire bullets or rubber bullets, as well as stun guns and disguised Tasers.

At Leicester Crown Court, the unemployed 47-year-old collector is said to be fascinated by police and military objects.

The collection, which took 15 years to build, would have included objects obtained online via the dark web.

He was discovered in his locked room during a police search of his home on April 17.

MacMahon’s late father was previously an Essex force policeman and his sister is a duty officer in Derbyshire.

MacMahon, who has not been convicted before, has been imprisoned for a total of 10 years.

Prosecutor Katya Saudek said, “It is the largest arsenal of weapons seized in the county.

“This is more than the combined amount seized by the Leicestershire and Lincolnshire police forces in one year.”

MACMAHON TRYED TO BLOCK THE POLICE

Miss Saudek said that the police had executed a search warrant at the accused’s home due to suspicious Internet activity.

She said: “When he opened the door, MacMahon said it was not” convenient “to let them in because his mother had recently passed away.

“The officers discovered that a door to the upstairs bedroom was locked.

“He said he didn’t have a key.”

The accused lied, saying that it was the office of his deceased father and that he had not been in the room for three years.

Miss Saudek said: “A locksmith broke through the lock, a high security lock designed for exterior doors.

He told the police they could find “a bit of military reenactment stuff” and he didn’t know what it was because there were no guns, although there could be have a BB gun.

MacMahon said someone may be using his Internet contact information because he knew nothing about online orders placed in America. “

DISCOVERY

Miss Saudek said: “More than 150 illegal items were found in the room.

“The wide variety of weapons mainly included blank firearms, revolvers, pistols, stun pistols, a wide range of bullets and other ammunition that would be suitable for these weapons.”

The hideout found at Macmahon’s address in The Oval, Coalville

(Image: Leicestershire Police)

The prosecutor said there had been recent newspaper clippings from 2019 as well as his mother’s funeral service leaflet from three weeks ago – contradicting his claim that he had not entered the room for several years.

There were instructions on how to make a chlorine bomb, an American improvised ammunition brochure and a document called “How would you react to a terrorist attack?”

THE BLACK WEB

The prosecutor said there was evidence that the accused sought to acquire weapons via the dark web and that the emails contained discussions about recent and future arms purchases.

In one case, he sought to falsely persuade a vendor that he did not need a firearms certificate in a failed negotiation.

The accused’s parents’ firearms certificate, relating to two legally held heritage shotguns, was revoked in January 2018 when his mother went to hospital and the police confiscated them. The accused tried in vain to reinstate the certificate to recover the hunting rifles.

Miss Saudek said that the accused’s sister, a police officer, claimed to have had a “difficult relationship” with the accused and stopped visiting the family home, although she had to tell investigators that the room where the weapons were found was her brother’s room and she knew there was a lock on it. It was not suggested that she ever knew of the arsenal inside the house.

The court learned that the sister was initiating civil proceedings against the accused for alleged misappropriation of £ 200,000 from their parents’ assets.

The prosecutor said that the accused had previously asked to join the police, but had not been accepted, even as a special constable.

He previously held “low-paid jobs” but was unemployed at the time of his arrest, although he was a caregiver for his mother, receiving a caregiver allowance.

The weapons collection was worth “several thousand pounds”.

Fall into the wrong hands

Miss Saudek said: “He was allegedly the main target of a burglary which potentially armed a large number of criminals.

“The potential risk to the community is an aggravating characteristic.

“The real danger was that these guns would fall into the wrong hands with all the dangers of this inherent situation.

“Some receipts were for items not found in the home, suggesting that they must be somewhere else, perhaps in an enclosure, rather than being transferred or sold to criminals.

“Many of the weapons were intended to be used with rubber bullets … but could also have been converted.”

STUN GUNS

Some stun guns were disguised as other items such as an Apple iPhone, an articulated feather duster and a police baton and others had pepper sprays incorporated.

There were other prohibited weapons such as machetes and butterfly knives.

In 2016, the defendant sought to purchase Glock items to complete its collection.

Miss Saudek said: “He clearly had a long-standing obsession with an extended period of illegal activity.

“Being an enthusiastic collector does not constitute exceptional circumstances (for a lesser penalty) in this case.”

What did the judge say?

Justice Nicholas Dean QC said: “Weapons have accumulated for many years, linked to an obsession … linked to the police and the military over a long period, about 14 or 15 years.

“I have read a lot about this accused, including psychiatric reports and references.

“This is practically a unique case.

“It is not suggested that he acquired a very large amount of weapons for sinister purposes, he was clearly obsessed with long-standing mental health problems.

“He collected these items for his own fascination and displayed determination and persistence in acquiring the weapons he produced.

“It is said that he used the black canvas to seek and obtain weapons … it was because of his consuming obsession.

“The judge stated that the accused was not legally classified as a dangerous offender and added:” The gravity of the offense would create a risk for others if the weapons fell into the hands of criminals.

“Mr. Newcombe (MacMahon’s defense lawyer) says the weapons were safely held, but if his accumulation of weapons had been known, a determined attack on the scene could have secured the weapons and they would have been distributed.

“The shotgun was apparently acquired by a different route, it seems to have been in the possession of the family which came into their possession after the death of his parents.

“There is evidence that some of the weapons, which were capable of discharging rubber bullets or rubber bullets, could be adapted to be able to fire real bullets; this may have been difficult and would have endangered those who unload the weapons. “

“But there was a risk that they would have been adapted to fire something more serious, projectiles rather than rubber bullets.

“There was no legitimate reason for Mr. MacMahon to acquire the weapons he had acquired.

“Some of them may not have been able to inflict lethal force and it may have been difficult to convert them.

“He knew perfectly well that it was not legitimate.”

MITIGATION

Stephen Newcombe, mitigating, said, “The only thing Mr. MacMahon wants to move forward is to put into perspective the type of weapons he had in his possession behind this locked door.”

He said that apart from the shotgun – which was a family heirloom brought back from Ireland many years ago by relatives – most of the pistols were designed to fire rubber missiles and other items were designed to discharge irritating gases or sprays and blank pistols with an ability to fire flares.

Newcombe said: “No one wants to be hit with a rubber bullet, we know from experience in Northern Ireland that they may kill if they are fired at close range”.

He said the weapons were mainly “low speed” and did not represent the same type of danger as conventional pistols and rifles.

Mr. Newcombe said: “I am not saying it was acceptable or that he should have these weapons, but there is a world of difference between this accused and someone who has real firearms .

“Although this is the largest arms transport in the county, I ask Your Honor to take into account the nature of the weapons.

“The CS and Tasers gas cans had standard cartridges, very similar to those used by the police.

“They were never fired, never sold, never left the property – they were for him to look only as a collector.

“He was fascinated by the police and everything that was military.

Newcombe said that many items were legally detained by citizens of other countries and had been obtained by correspondence.

