DUBAI – Kuwaiti and Saudi stocks pushed Gulf stocks sharply lower in late-afternoon trading on Sunday after a US drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iran’s military commander.

Shares of Saudi oil giant Aramco fell 1.7% to their lowest level since listing last month in a record-breaking initial public offering (IPO).

Aramco shares fell to 34.55 rials a share, the lowest level since it started trading last month.

Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, the architect of military operations outside Tehran, was killed Friday in a US aircraft attack on his carbine at Baghdad Airport.

Kuwait’s index, the region’s top performer in 2019, dropped nearly 4.1%, while Saudi stocks fell 2.2%.

Dubai stocks fell 3.1% with real estate firm Emaar Properties falling 3.7%. Abu Dhabi’s index fell 1.41%.

Banks also took a beating, with Al Rajhi Bank down 2% and Samba Financial Group down nearly 3%.

“A US-Iran war could shave 0.5 percentage points or more off global GDP, largely due to a collapse in Iran’s economy but also due to the impact of a rise in oil prices,” Jason Tuvey, a senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economy, said in a note last week.

Default Saudi credit exchanges, which investors buy as protection against default, rose by more than 13% on Friday after Soleimani’s assassination, Refinitive data showed.

The spread of regional bonds is expected to expand on Monday, when international debt markets open, due to increased political risk, a debt banker said.

Oil prices rose to $ 63.05 a barrel on Friday, their highest level in more than three months, after Soleimani’s killing sparked fears that conflict in the region could disrupt global oil supplies. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely and Raissa Kasolowsky)

