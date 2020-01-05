advertisement

DUBAI – Gulf stocks fell sharply in late afternoon trading on Sunday, with Kuwait and Saudi shares leading losses.

Shares of oil giant Aramco, which listed last month on an initial public record offering (IPO), fell 1.7% to its lowest level since trading on December 11th.

Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, the architect of military operations outside Tehran, was killed Friday in a US aircraft attack on his carbine at Baghdad Airport.

The killing is seen by Tehran as an act of war that risks regional spread.

Kuwait’s index, the region’s top performer in 2019, dropped nearly 4.1%, while Saudi stocks fell 2.2%.

Dubai stocks were down 3.1% and the Abu Dhabi index fell 1.41%.

Aramco shares fell to 34.55 rials a share, the lowest level since it started trading last month.

“A US-Iran war could shave 0.5 percentage points or more off global GDP, largely due to a collapse in Iran’s economy but also due to the impact of a rise in oil prices,” Jason Tuvey, a senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economy, said in a note last week.

He said such a conflict would likely put pressure on capital markets and securities markets in the Middle East, but Gulf countries’ currency bonds in the US dollar may remain intact.

Oil prices rose to $ 63.05 a barrel on Friday, their highest level in more than three months, after Soleimani’s killing sparked fears that conflict in the region could disrupt global oil supplies. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely and Raissa Kasolowsky)

