BISSAU – Voters in Guinea-Bissau cast ballots Sunday in a presidential run-off election demanding the two former prime ministers, who both promise to bring stability to the troubled West African country.

The current president, Jose Mario Vaz, failed to make it to the second round after a five-year term marred by regular high-level fractures, a barely functioning parliament and weeks of unrest ahead of the first round of voting.

Both candidates say if elected, they will work to overcome a long-term political stalemate and modernize the country of 1.6 million people, which has suffered nine coups or a coup attempt since independence from Portugal in 1974.

Domingos Simoes Pereira, 56, of the ruling PAIGC party is considered the leading candidate after winning the first round on November 24 with 40%.

His opponent, Umaro Cissoko Embalo, 47, is a brigadier general who came in second with 28%, and political analysts say runoff races could be close.

Embalo’s candidacy has gained support from leading contenders who failed to reach the runoff, including Vaz. After the first round, Embalo questioned the result, saying the last meeting between him and Pereira was much closer than official figures had shown.

“The people of Guinea-Bissau are safe, so I stay safe because I follow the people of Guinea-Bissau,” said Pereira, who smiled widely and posed for pictures with poll workers after voting in the capital, Bissau.

The main challenges

The polls opened at 0700 GMT and would end at 1700 GMT. Rafael Branco, head of the African Union’s observation mission, said the vote was going well and that turnout appeared to be slightly higher than in the first round.

The election commission is expected to announce the provisional result Wednesday, January 1st.

The future president of Guinea-Bissau will inherit great challenges, including widespread poverty and an unstable political system, in which the majority party nominates the government but the president has the power to dismiss it.

There have been seven prime ministers since Vaz took over in 2014, and political instability has hurt the economy, which depends heavily on volatile prices for cheese nuts, the main source of income for over two-thirds of households.

Traffickers also use Guinea-Bissau’s untreated waters and the labyrinth of forested islands as shipping points for transporting cocaine from South America to Europe.

Although his tenure was troubled, Vaz is the first Guinea-Bissau president to complete a full term.

Voters hope the post-election process will go smoothly, so the winner can focus on making a long-sought change.

“I voted to restore peace and quiet in Guinea-Bissau and to contribute to the election of a president who will unite the whole country,” said Caminho Injai, 65, a cleaning lady, after casting her ballot. (Writing by Alessandra Prentice and Aaron Ross; editing by Richard Pullin and Louise Heavens)

