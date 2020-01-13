advertisement

The man who shot and killed Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson in 2017 will no longer have a hearing to determine whether he was not “criminally responsible” (NCR) for the offense.

In an unexpected turn of events, she pleaded with B.C. The Supreme Court in New Westminster on Monday morning that the case will continue at its February 3 hearing for victim impact statements to be heard and other issues to be dealt with.

The statement means that Arfmann, who was convicted of first-degree murder on October 10 by Justice Carol Ross, will now receive a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

At the time Ross gave her verdict, she agreed that a hearing could be held to determine whether Arfmann had the ability to evaluate his actions and to know well from the error at the time he killed Davidson on November 6, 2017.

The hearing was scheduled from February 3 to 28 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Another assessment of Arfmann’s mental health was scheduled for November 29.

Evidence that did not appear at Arfmann’s trial last year – including his mental health history and statements from his family – was expected to be presented at the KKR hearing in February.

A NCR ruling after the hearing would have placed Arfmann under the control of the BC Review Board, which would have conducted an assessment to determine if he should be detained in a hospital, released to the community under certain conditions or dismissed unconditionally.

Defense lawyer Martin Peter previously told the court that Arfmann had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

In Ross’s October 10 ruling, she said she had no doubt Arfmann was the man responsible for David’s murder in the parking lot of a strip mall in Mt. Lehman Street.

Davidson was the first officer to arrive at the scene after reports of Arfmann gunshots were received at two Fraser Valley Auto Mall employees who confronted him about a vehicle he had stolen from there two days earlier.

Arfmann was arrested not far from the scene after police pursued him, collided with the vehicle he was driving and fired at him.

