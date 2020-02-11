advertisement

Gugu Mbatha-Raw has joined the Marvel Studios series “Loki”, a person with knowledge of the project, says TheWrap.

Details of Mbatha-Raw’s role in the series, which airs on Disney +, are being kept secret. The series sees Tom Hiddleston return as Loki, who follows an alternative version of the character after escaping with the Tesseract after the Avengers “Time Heist” in “Avengers: Endgame”. The series will also feature the upcoming film “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness”, which will be released in May 2021.

Marvel Studios declined to comment.

Also read: Owen Wilson Join ‘Loki’ at Disney

In addition to Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino belong to the cast of Loki.

“Loki” is one of seven live action series from Marvel Studios that go to Disney +, Disney’s newly launched streaming service. In the first edition of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will repeat their roles and their premiere in August. “WandaVision” follows in December, bringing Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany back.

“Loki” is slated for a premiere in spring 2021, while “Hawkeye” directed by Jeremy Renner is slated for fall 2021. In between, “What If …” will be an animated, non-canonical series that follows alternate versions of MCU characters. In addition, Marvel Studios is developing three other series: “Ms. Miracles, “” Moon Knight “and” She-Hulk. “

Mbatha-Raw was last seen in Apple’s drama “The Morning Show”.

Deadline first reported on the news from Mbatha-Raws Casting.

