After buying a father, Guernsey turns into Isla Nublar: a full-size dinosaur that fell into his garden with a crane.

Andre Bisson’s four-year-old son, Theo, is obsessed with dinosaurs. After watching Disney’s animated classic dinosaurs, he was discovered especially for the Carnotaurus species (Carnotaur for short).

For months he had said, “Papa, I want the greatest Carnotaurus you have ever seen.”

Check out the massive dinosaur that arrives down on the island:

Meet Chaz, Guernsey’s newest prehistoric resident, “who nestles beautifully in palm trees and enjoys the salt air of the west coast,” Andre told UNILAD.

His first attempts to find a large Carnotaurus for his son were not particularly fruitful. In a BBC Sounds interview, the Dino father explained that Theo’s mother had taken the lead and sent him a link to Jersey’s Tamba Park on the neighboring island, which happened to sell his dinosaurs. “I definitely don’t have to have that,” he said.

I called them immediately and I was lucky they were flooded and I managed to secure him. I thought, “This will be the biggest dinosaur you’ll ever see.”

When I looked at the website, I thought it was about three meters long and fit well next to the hot tub. That would be a lot of fun. Only when the guys from Channel Seaways – who did a great job getting it from Jersey – told me it didn’t fit in their truck, did I think, “Wow, it must be about six meters.” Then I did I knew it would only fit in my little garden.

Chaz was not a cheap household supplement that cost £ 1,000. While there are no plans to build your own Jurassic Park in the garden, Andre is a big fan. As for the neighbors: “While they think I’m an idiot, they think it’s great even though I haven’t seen them all,” said he.

Andre hoped he would be able to take Chaz home for Christmas, but logistically it just wasn’t possible (the director of the park even wrote him a personal message to apologize).

Due to the delay, Tamba Park even sent Dave, a smaller, no less violent dino.

After a downpour in Jersey, Chaz’s skin got wet and weighed up to two tons. When he finally arrived, “seven men couldn’t lift or move him … so they had to organize a JCB to get him out”.

His long-awaited arrival got into a storm with Theo, and Andre said:

Theo didn’t want to go to school because he didn’t want to leave him, he thought he was home alone – he wanted to take him on the yellow crane. He said he was hungry, so we cooked fish sticks and fed him. Theo and Chaz are best friends – he has a favorite dinosaur!

Chaz would not be held back, Chaz expanded to new territory … Chaz found a way.

He became an accredited critic of Rotten Tomatoes. 