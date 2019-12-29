advertisement

Jake Guentzel stuffed a ball in a swift attack for a power play goal-kick with 1:03 left on Saturday as the Pittsburgh Pittsburgh knocked off the visiting Nashville 6-4 Predators.

The Penguins, who blew two goals with three goals in the game, included a home and home series with the Predators.

Bryan Rust scored twice, including an empty net and added two assists; Alex Galchenyuk had a goal and an assist, also scoring Dominik Kahun and Kris Letang; and Evgeny Malkin had three assists for Pittsburgh.

Matt Murray, in his third start in December, made 44 saves for the Penguins.

Michael Granlund scored twice, including a goal, for Nashville. Victor Arvidsson and Craig Smith also scored, and Roman Josi had three assists.

In an overview of Friday’s game, Juuse Saros retired during the first period. He gave up three goals on eight hits. Pekka Rinne, who was the one pulled the night before, stopped 25 of 27 shots in the relay.

Rust did it with just 32 seconds left in the game. A shot from Guentzel slammed behind Saros, and Rust tucked him inside.

Kahun scored 33 seconds later. An attack by Galchenyuk behind the net, Kahun swept Saro’s left scout.

Letang made it 3-0 and followed Saros in 9:04 of the first. During an energy game, a timer from his central point floated above Saro’s handle.

Arvidsson’s power play goal at 4:07 of the second, when he mounted an attack on Murray’s right, drew Nashville within 3-1.

Galchenyuk restored the Penguins’ three-goal cushion at 8:02 of the second, when it scored in a power play from the nest by a feed from John Marino.

At 16:03 of the second, Smith made it 4-2 with a sharp corner kick.

Granlund cut it to a one-goal, 4-3, with 58.3 seconds left in the second from the nest in a second jump. It was his first goal since Nov. 27, but he didn’t wait long for another one.

In the third 8:56, Granlund tied it when he knocked a bounce off the air, his 100th career goal.

