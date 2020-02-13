Atlanta Rapper Gucci Mane shows fans how fast time flies. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to reflect on his milestone birthday.

Key facts: On Wednesday, Gucci shared a must-have clip highlighting the ups and downs of his rap career and everything in between.

Thank you all for riding with me

Key details: Mane also shared a glimpse of the epic gifts he received from high-end luxury brand Gucci.

Thank you @gucci for the BirthdayLuggage

Wait, there is more: Rap artist imprisoned on Wednesday Kodak Black and Gucci’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir yelled at her on social media.

Kodak Black wishes Gucci Mane a happy birthday @ KodakBlack1k @ gucci1017 pic.twitter.com/azNliMl6Hb

– SOHH (@sohh) February 12, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful husband ass @ laflare1017 !!! I just want to thank God for you !! Sensational!! Such an incredible man! You are my everything and every day is your day! I will always respond to you, make sure you are happy, well taken care of, fed, fdd and most of all loved! U is the perfect husband for me and i love you so much baby !!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MrDavis

Before you leave: Guwop has been busy recently pushing fans to label aspiring artists worthy of a million dollar record deal.

Drop @ if you are ready to sign for a mill !!

Who is the hottest? tag em

Tag the next millionaire

