Atlanta Rapper Gucci Mane shows fans how fast time flies. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to reflect on his milestone birthday.
Key facts: On Wednesday, Gucci shared a must-have clip highlighting the ups and downs of his rap career and everything in between.
See this post on Instagram
Thank you all for riding with me
Key details: Mane also shared a glimpse of the epic gifts he received from high-end luxury brand Gucci.
See this post on Instagram
Thank you @gucci for the BirthdayLuggage
Wait, there is more: Rap artist imprisoned on Wednesday Kodak Black and Gucci’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir yelled at her on social media.
Kodak Black wishes Gucci Mane a happy birthday @ KodakBlack1k @ gucci1017 pic.twitter.com/azNliMl6Hb
– SOHH (@sohh) February 12, 2020
See this post on Instagram
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful husband ass @ laflare1017 !!! I just want to thank God for you !! Sensational!! Such an incredible man! You are my everything and every day is your day! I will always respond to you, make sure you are happy, well taken care of, fed, fdd and most of all loved! U is the perfect husband for me and i love you so much baby !!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MrDavis
Before you leave: Guwop has been busy recently pushing fans to label aspiring artists worthy of a million dollar record deal.
See this post on Instagram
Drop @ if you are ready to sign for a mill !!
See this post on Instagram
Who is the hottest? tag em
See this post on Instagram
Tag the next millionaire
The Gucci Mane post shows his rise, fall and epic comeback in the B-Day career clip: “Someone said Wop was 40! Thank you all for riding with me ”appeared first.