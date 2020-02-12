advertisement

Atlanta Rapper Gucci Mane is always on the decline to turn someone’s dream into reality. The hip hop superstar continued to encourage aspiring artists to contact him for a possible million dollar record deal.

Key facts: Guwop recently went to Instagram to see what his recording contract looks like.

On a related note: In January 2020, Guwop encouraged his followers to denounce him about the next great artist to explode.

Wait, there is more: In mid-January 2020, the rap star Asian doll revealed that she had asked Gucci Mane to release her from her label.

I feel like I owe the truth to my fans, so here it is, I asked GUCCI MANE TO RELEASE ME FROM 1017 TO COUPLE DAYS & HE SAID “OKAY” IM OFFICIALLY AN INDEPENDENT ARTIST 💯 thanks alamo records / Eskimo Records for the opportunity but I am no longer in my offer. THANKS GOD 💪🏾

– Asian doll (@AsianDaBrattt) January 17, 2020

Before you leave: In June 2018, Asian Doll and Gucci announced an unexpected label signing.

Gucci Mane’s 1017 records added a new addition to the list today, announcing that Asian Doll has signed the rap veteran East Atlanta label. Dallas-born MC hopped on Instagram to spread the word to fans, sharing his excitement at being the first female artist signed in 1017. “Words can’t explain how I feel right now, I just want to thank God and Gucci for believing in me, “she wrote.” He was looking at me, but it takes a real nigga to sign their 1st WOMAN ARTIST EVER. I finally have a home and a gang that I can call my family. ” (The FADER)

