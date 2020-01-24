Atlanta Rapper Gucci Mane is really determined to help someone increase their musical goals. The hip-hop star continued to encourage fans to let him know who the best unsigned musician was in 2020.
Key facts: Last night, Guwop launched Instagram with the friendly reminder of wanting to sign an untapped greatness.
See this post on Instagram
Who is the hottest? tag em
On a related note: This week, Guwop went to IG to encourage fans to expose him about the next great artist to explode.
See this post on Instagram
Tag the next millionaire
Wait, there is more: A few nights ago, the rap star Asian doll revealed that she had asked Gucci Mane to release her from her label.
I feel like I owe the truth to my fans, so here it is, I asked GUCCI MANE TO RELEASE ME FROM 1017 AT COUPLE DAYS AGO & HE SAID “OKAY” IM OFFICIALLY AN INDEPENDENT ARTIST thanks alamo records / Eskimo Records for the opportunity but I’m no longer in my offer. THANK GOD
– Asian doll (@AsianDaBrattt) January 17, 2020
Before you leave: In June 2018, Asian Doll and Gucci announced an unexpected label signing.
Gucci Mane’s 1017 records added a new addition to the list today, announcing that Asian Doll has signed the rap veteran East Atlanta label. Dallas-born MC hopped on Instagram to spread the word to fans, sharing his excitement at being the first female artist signed in 1017. “Words can’t explain how I feel right now, I just want to thank God and Gucci for believing in me, “she wrote.” He was looking at me, but it takes a real nigga to sign their 1st WOMAN ARTIST EVER. I finally have a home and a gang that I can call my family. ” (The FADER)
Gucci Mane Really, Really, Really Wants To Sign A New Artist For A $ 1 Million Contract: “Who’s Hottest?” Tag Em ”appeared first.