Atlanta Rapper Gucci Mane is really determined to help someone increase their musical goals. The hip-hop star continued to encourage fans to let him know who the best unsigned musician was in 2020.

Key facts: Last night, Guwop launched Instagram with the friendly reminder of wanting to sign an untapped greatness.

Who is the hottest? tag em

A message shared by Gucci Mane (@ laflare1017) on January 23, 2020 at 2:20 p.m. PST

On a related note: This week, Guwop went to IG to encourage fans to expose him about the next great artist to explode.

Tag the next millionaire

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@ laflare1017) on January 22, 2020 at 6:27 am PST

Wait, there is more: A few nights ago, the rap star Asian doll revealed that she had asked Gucci Mane to release her from her label.

I feel like I owe the truth to my fans, so here it is, I asked GUCCI MANE TO RELEASE ME FROM 1017 AT COUPLE DAYS AGO & HE SAID “OKAY” IM OFFICIALLY AN INDEPENDENT ARTIST thanks alamo records / Eskimo Records for the opportunity but I’m no longer in my offer. THANK GOD

– Asian doll (@AsianDaBrattt) January 17, 2020

Before you leave: In June 2018, Asian Doll and Gucci announced an unexpected label signing.

Gucci Mane’s 1017 records added a new addition to the list today, announcing that Asian Doll has signed the rap veteran East Atlanta label. Dallas-born MC hopped on Instagram to spread the word to fans, sharing his excitement at being the first female artist signed in 1017. “Words can’t explain how I feel right now, I just want to thank God and Gucci for believing in me, “she wrote.” He was looking at me, but it takes a real nigga to sign their 1st WOMAN ARTIST EVER. I finally have a home and a gang that I can call my family. ” (The FADER)

