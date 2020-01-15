advertisement

GUATEMALA CITY – Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei took office Tuesday in a ceremony overshadowed by delays and protests against outgoing officials seeking immunity from prosecution, a reminder of the country’s deep political corruption.

The 63-year-old Giammattei, a former surgeon and prison chief, apologized on Twitter to guests and Guatemalans for the five-hour wait beyond the scheduled time.

Giammattei, who won the top office in his fourth attempt and uses crutches due to multiple sclerosis, went on stage in a Spanish version of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way”. He said the change had begun in Central America’s most populous country.

Due to delays, the head of the US delegation, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, departed for a flight back to Washington before the ceremony began, as did Homeland Enterprise Acting Secretary Chad Wolf. Previously they met Giammattei to discuss immigration.

The new president took a hard line in his inaugural speech on crime and corruption that he said had kept Guatemala weak.

“Today, we are completely stopping corrupt practices so that they disappear from the site of this country,” Giammattei said, saying he would investigate recent grafts in what could be seen as a warning to the previous administration. .

However, Giammattei’s strategy to remove corruption from political life will be closely followed, as his predecessor, his conservative friend Jimmy Morales, pursued a US-backed anti-corruption body that will investigate him and his family. his.

Most center-right politicians, including Giammattei, came to view the corruption body, known as the CICIG, as an unacceptable violation of Guatemala’s sovereignty. Giammattei said he will soon establish an anti-corruption force linked to the president’s office.

Hours after his term ended, Morales was treated roughly by protesters and struck by eggs and a plastic shell as he tried to get a seat in a regional parliament that would offer him protection from prosecution.

With the help of riot police, he and his former deputy chairman were able to take their oaths of office. Morales had immunity as president. He has been investigated for campaign financing violations, which he denies.

Earlier, newspapers in Congress, where new and returning lawmakers were also sworn in Tuesday, appeared to have slowed down the day’s proceedings. A politician recovering from an operation arrived late in a wheelchair and was carried on a stretcher.

The politician, Herber Melgar Padilla, is under investigation for money laundering, which he denies. He could have lost his immunity from prosecution had he not sworn in Tuesday. His vote was also important in helping conservative parties maintain control of the house leadership.

TERRORITTS AND GUNS

In his address, Giammattei encouraged police to use their weapons against criminals when needed, saying the government would protect them if they protected citizens, a message likely to upset rights groups in a country with a history of extrajudicial killings.

Guatemala’s homicide rate has halved in the last 10 years, a result credited with the professionalization of the civilian police force.

“There is no peace without security,” Giammattei said, describing a plan to target some criminal terrorists.

“I will present a law that aims to declare gangs on the streets for what they are – terrorist groups,” he said.

He promulgated a bill that he said would make it easier to follow gangs, which in Guatemala include transnational MS-13 and Barrio 18 marathons formed in Los Angeles and Central America.

Giammattei was cleared in 2013 of allegations that he was involved in the illegal deaths of prison gang leaders while he ran the penitentiary system. He was briefly imprisoned on his own.

Giammattei was not initially favored to win the election but ended after electoral authorities excluded the top candidates from the race.

RISKS ROLL OR EXPANDS

Despite its public focus on crime, high on Giammattei’s to-do list is a decision to overthrow or extend an agreement with the US forged by Morales that makes Guatemala a buffer zone to reduce asylum claims. US.

The deal, brokered last July, allows US immigration officials to send asylum seekers to the US-Mexican border to apply for protection in Guatemala.

Currently, the United States sends Hondurans and Salvadorans seeking asylum to the US-Mexico border in Guatemala to seek asylum there. Washington wants to extend the deal to include Mexicans.

The US Embassy said Wolf talked to Giammattei about curbing illegal migration and improving border security, and that the US International Finance Development Corps will sign a memorandum of understanding Wednesday with Guatemala to promote $ 1 billion in private sector investment and job creation.

In steps likely to please the Trump administration, Giammattei signaled that he would maintain his country’s Israeli embassy in Jerusalem and plans to designate the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Guatemala is one of Latin America’s poorest and most unequal countries, with rising poverty since 2000 despite strong economic growth, according to the World Bank. US officials have threatened him with economic consequences if he does not accept the Asylum Agreement. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Additional reporting by Jeff Abbott in Guatemala City and Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, Leslie Adler and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

