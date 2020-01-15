advertisement

GUATEMALA CITY – Guatemala swore in President Alejandro Giammattei on Tuesday at a ceremony marred by long delays blamed on political shame and maneuvers by outgoing officials to avoid arrest, a reminder of the deep levels of political corruption that plagued the country.

The 63-year-old Giammattei, a former surgeon and former prison chief, apologized to guests and Guatemalans on Twitter for the five-hour wait beyond the scheduled time, but said problems were not in the hands of his government.

Giammattei, who won the top office in his fourth attempt and uses crutches due to multiple sclerosis, made the change on Twitter. He went on stage in a Spanish version of “I Made My Way”.

advertisement

The head of the US delegation, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, departed for a flight back to Washington before the ceremony began, as did Security Company Acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

Giammattei’s strategy to remove corruption from political life will be closely followed, as his predecessor, his conservative friend Jimmy Morales, pursued a U.N.-backed anti-corruption body investigating him and his family.

Most center-right politicians, including Giammattei, came to view the corruption body, known as the CICIG, as an unacceptable violation of Guatemala’s sovereignty. Giammattei says he will create a national anti-corruption force instead.

The jostling in Congress, where new and returning lawmakers were also sworn in Tuesday, appeared to have slowed the day’s proceedings. A politician recovering from an operation arrived late in a wheelchair and was carried on a stretcher.

The politician, Herber Melgar Padilla, is under investigation for money laundering, which he denies. He could have lost his immunity from prosecution had he not sworn in Tuesday. His vote was also important in helping conservative parties maintain control of the house leadership.

Outgoing Morales is taking up a post in the Central American regional parliament later Tuesday, which will extend protection from the prosecution he granted as president. Morales is under investigation for alleged campaign finance crimes, which he denies.

Riot police rallied outside the regional parliament headquarters, where anti-corruption protesters shouted insults as politicians swore an oath.

Ross and Wolf earlier met with Giammattei and members of his cabinet to discuss immigration and border security – the most pressing issues on the bilateral agenda with the Trump administration.

Giammattei is under pressure from Washington to extend an agreement with the United States forged by Morales that makes Guatemala a buffer zone to reduce US asylum claims. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Additional reporting by Jeff Abbott in Guatemala City and Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Leslie Adler)

advertisement