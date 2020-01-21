advertisement

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes that the expansion of the Champions League will take 400 or 500 days because the Premier League clubs are already playing too many games.

The European Club Association (ECA) and UEFA are to discuss adding another four matchdays to the Champions League schedule, which would result in the finalists playing 17 games.

Guardiola is, however, in favor of a sensation for the tough schedule in England, as City has traveled to Sheffield United for the eighth time in the past three and a half weeks on Tuesday.

“I think the solution is that you have to create a year of 400 days, that’s a solution, 400 or 500, more or less. Then we can book another competition. Maybe UEFA or FIFA can talk about it. We have a few days. ” a year that’s the problem, “said Guardiola.

An expansion of the Champions League would likely have a negative impact on the EFL Cup. The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona coaches offered a more ruthless alternative after saying that the EFL Cup would not be “interesting” if the Premier League teams retired to ease their burdens.

“Eliminate competitions. Take them out completely – fewer games,” he said. “Fewer games, fewer competitions, fewer teams, more quality, less quantity. People will enjoy it. People will go to the theater, the cinema, and restaurants to see the fireworks. That’s what they would do.” , “

– workload of players –

Guardiola’s argument centers on the desire to reduce the physical strain on the players. He said: “There are fewer games (in Germany in Spain), much less than here. In the Bundesliga there are 18 teams, not 20, a cup, not two. They have a break, in Spain they have a break. It is great.” Difference.

“It’s just to protect the players … It would be more fun for them, people too. People say that they can’t live without football, they can live without football for a while. It’s too much, honestly . “

The city chief suggested that the serious injuries Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford had suffered since the turn of the year were due to the excessive demands. Kane’s hamstring problem and Rashford’s back issue were a blow to Gareth Southgate before Euro 2020, but Guardiola believes those responsible for the game in England shouldn’t be surprised.

“It is a heavy blow for Gareth and the national team. Kane and Rashford are incredibly important players for them. Hopefully there is no one else who can do that and they can recover,” he said.

“It’s an incredible amount of games. Now we’re talking about it because they’re (injured), but looking back at the injuries Newcastle had, we had all the teams. It’s normal. With that number of games, earlier or later the players collapse.

“I’m not really surprised. I feel so sorry for you, but it happens with this amount of games. The big administrators can’t complain because it’s normal for this to happen.

“Of course it is (too much to expect). They come to the euro and play with the national teams that do their best, then (here) after no more than 20 days because the business, the show, has to go on . It is.” not sustainable.

“Sooner or later the players fall. It’s too much. I’m so sorry for Kane and Rashford because they’re incredible and good for the league, but we ask a lot from the players, it’s too much.”

“You should think about it, but all managers have complained about it and they don’t care. Now Boxing Day is over, another season and they are preparing for the next. A stretch of two or three days over and over again.

“The players suffer in the end. They want to do well, and the clubs are under great pressure to win titles or qualify for the Champions League. The players want to do well. We are pushing them forward and we are being promoted.”

“At some point the body says it’s enough.”

