Pep Guardiola believes Sergio Aguero is “irreplaceable” and that one of his biggest challenges for management will be to fill the gap when the striker leaves Manchester City.

The 31-year-old is the champions’ top hunter with 244 goals, but Aguero will retire in the summer of 2021 when his contract expires.

“Sergio is irreplaceable,” he said. “It will be one of the most difficult tasks in my career to replace him. We have another incredible striker in Gabriel [Jesus] and maybe another one will come when Sergio leaves, but he’s irreplaceable. Guardiola has worked with some of the best strikers in the world, and he was emphatic when he showed his view of the Argentine.

“The most important moment of this club – more important than hopefully winning the Champions League – is when Sergio scored that goal against QPR [to win the 2011-12 title]. This moment is a lot better than four titles in one season [the last semester] or whatever and he was the guy.

“It will happen sooner or later; He will decide when to leave. I’m sure the club will be ready to find the man to replace him, but of course it won’t be easy. “

With nine goals, Aguero is once again the best scorer in the city. With 173 goals, he took sixth place in the overall overview of the competition.

Guardiola said: “He has done an incredible job. I have never seen a star as big as him as humble and funny. It is a pleasure to work with him and how he accepts my decisions if it is for him sometimes doesn’t work. Big stars don’t [usually] accept that.

“I’ve worked with other stars who think they were bigger than Sergio than they weren’t and that it was harder to deal with and be with them.”

“It’s not easy to find a man with his status, personality, what he’s done in his career, and humility who perfectly accepts everything.”

Guardiola was asked if Aguero could be persuaded to extend his career in the city beyond 2021. “I don’t know. He can stay, but it depends on his physical condition and desire,” he said. “I haven’t spoken to him and I don’t know his intentions. Sometimes you [the manager] have to make a decision, but in most cases the players decide. I want Sergio to decide if he wants more or if it’s over. “

The manager rated him as a finisher under Lionel Messi. “He’s incredible in the box, but I had other guys that weren’t bad. Ronaldo, the Brazilian, Romário, [Samuel] Eto’o – he was one of the most incredible strikers I’ve seen in my life, he could do everything – and Sergio is one of them, of course. Messi is a bit higher than she is, but Sergio is one of those below. “

Guardiola cannot say whether Aguero will be able to maintain his level at 32 in the coming season.

“The decisions that are being made at the moment are about the game we are going to play. There are times when Gabriel is much better or Sergio is much better or I make the decision [who plays].

“But it is unrealistic to think about the next season and play Sergio as a 32-year-old and against Sergio or Gabriel. If Raheem Sterling is injured, he doesn’t need time to get fit, maybe half a day. Sergio takes a little longer to be in good shape. That’s the reality.

Aguero has recently recovered from a thigh problem and could make his first start for a month on the Friday trip to the Wolverhampton Wanderers. “We will give him as many minutes as possible because we will need him for the next few months and the Champions League as we need all players. “- Guardian

