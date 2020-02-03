advertisement

Pep Guardiola said it was an “incredible mistake” to criticize his Manchester City players after they “played really well” in a 0-2 defeat in the Premier League at Tottenham.

Champion City lags Liverpool 22 points after Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min’s goals in the second half increased Spurs’ offer for a top 4 spot.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was dismissed for a second offense before debutant Bergwijn scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ilkay Gundogan saved Hugo Lloris with a penalty in the first half when City scored another goal four days after a 0-1 derby loss to Manchester United in the return leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

Guardiola kept his players in the locker room longer than usual after losing them in North London, but the city boss announced that he preferred to speak to his staff and wife rather than read the turmoil.

“How should I be critical of this performance?” The Spaniard, who was unable to diagnose an injury sustained by Raheem Sterling, said Sky Sports. “With this idea, it would be an incredible mistake to say how bad they are.

“We created opportunities and conceded only a few goals. I always think that you have more chances in football than in the opposing team. I am always convinced that you almost won the games.”

The former Barcelona coach added: “We played well but lost the game. It happened again. They had two shots and scored two goals. I can’t say much about the performance.”

“It happened against United before. They didn’t make it clear to me how many chances we had, only a few, and didn’t hit. We have to accept it and analyze it, sometimes it’s not easy. We did it.” really good, honest. “

Guardiola pointed to Zinchenko’s dismissal as a crucial moment.

“Submitting was a key point, 10 and 11 are completely different. We said at half time, be careful.”

