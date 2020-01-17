advertisement

The HBO series can be anything.

It was not the best week for fans of prestige television.

First, news spread that Mindhunter may not be returning for a third season with Netflix, so the main characters can do other work while David Fincher is driving various projects.

If you’re a fan of HBO’s latest Guardian Continued TV series, the bad news always comes with a second season less and less likely.

If you happened to miss the show, it did a great job where the original graphic novel left off. Introducing new characters – Regina King’s Sister Night turned out to be particularly outstanding – to re-contextualize others and to provide intelligent comments on racism in America and beyond.

Show artist Damon Lindelof, who had also worked on Lost and The Leftovers, had previously stated that he did not intend to continue Watchmen beyond the nine episodes and that he apparently is sticking to his weapons.

According to several sources related to the project, Lindelof officially said goodbye to Watchmen, but not before giving his blessing to the network without continuing.

Step forward HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys, who set the ball in Lindelof’s yard at an event for the Television Critics Association (TCA).

“It’s really Damon at this point, he’s thinking about what he wants to do,” said Bloys.

“Really, I don’t know yet whether it’s a recurring drama series or a limited series. I think Damon acted so brilliantly that he opened the whole world.

“Maybe there is another version with a whole bunch of new characters. I don’t know because Damon doesn’t know, and I’m taking his lead in this regard.”

Despite conflicting reports, the rumor is that Watchmen is actually done. There are usually three of these things. Which popular contemporary TV show is next?

