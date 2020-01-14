advertisement

Guardians of the galaxy and dune actor Dave Bautista have followed President Donald Trump again on social media.

This time Bautista called President Trump a “dirt bag” and flicked it off.

Bautista wrote on Twitter, “Aside from being a sack for a minute to indicate that you can do so much more from your rhetorical tweets if you have spoken well or used half the grammar.”

He added: “But food. My pleasure. “Bautista then snapped President Trump off with his middle finger emoji.

Aside from being a scumbag for a minute to indicate that you can do so much more with your rhetorical tweets if you’ve spoken well or used a reasonably decent grammar. Food for thought. You’re welcome. 🖕🏼 https://t.co/MBvcBsDT1o

– Dave Bautista (@ DaveBautista) January 9, 2020

Bautista has been heavily criticized for his sharp stance towards President Donald Trump.

pic.twitter.com/JWBKZAa7xg

– Ham N ’Egger (@NotoriousCWD), January 9, 2020

The same could be said for you if you could actually wrestle. It is a shame that you were brought to the HOF for the BS you did

– EP (@epinindy) January 9, 2020

You lost me, dude

– Sean Tomesco (@ Seano13), January 9, 2020

pic.twitter.com/23h0CIqtyt

– Larry Cahill (@ LarryCahill9) January 10, 2020

pic.twitter.com/8AEulJbwDz

– Alex Georgiev (@ AlexGeorgiev3) January 9, 2020

The actor wasn’t finished when he ran after the president. Bautista prayed to God for a debate between Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and “President Dumb-Dumb”.

Bautista went to Twitter to write, “Dear God, I never ask you for shit! I ask! Please God! Please allow Senator Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump to debate. “

He added, “Please! Please leave President Dumb-Dumb alone and be exposed and humiliated by a decent man!”

Bautista concluded: “I will be satisfied with an impeachment.”

Dear God,

I never ask you for shit! I ask! Please God! Please let there be a debate between @SenSanders and @realDonaldTrump! You’re welcome! Please leave President Dumb-Dumb alone and be exposed and humiliated by a decent man!

– Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 11, 2020

Bautista’s fans would criticize him again. Some criticized him for his attitude towards Donald Trump, others for his description of Bernie Sanders, and wanted Sanders to be the one who is debating President Donald Trump.

keep going, you will let him vote again! You wonder why Ricky Gervais was loved by the golden globes and people still haven’t figured it out!

– Adam David (@Adz_David), January 11, 2020

All kinds of respect have just been lost

– Roy Pena (@ roypena830), January 11, 2020

Or Mayor Pete … There are so many qualified people and we did it.

– Annette McDonald (@totomcd), January 11, 2020

Sanders is a decent man? Lmao 🤣

– jen J (@ jenJ44693492) January 11, 2020

You and I Dave pic.twitter.com/dGjN6jzWUl

– Ayatollah Kuminme (@TheSocietyDude) January 11, 2020

The actor is known for his spicy shots on Twitter. Recently. The actor shot a shot at Catholic Bishop Thomas Tobin after the clergy spoke against the proud month last summer.

Bautista offended the bishop’s message to the Catholic community and teaching personally because of his mother’s sexuality. Partially say to the bishop: “I admit that I am not perfect, but at least I have never been a judicial hypocrite!”

Dave Bautista will be busy for a few months as both Dune and Zack Snyders Army of the Dead are currently in post-production and Guardians of the Galaxy are in pre-production.

