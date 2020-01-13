advertisement

2020 had a difficult start. I have not started any of the resolutions that I have made for myself. My car and apartment are in disarray, my skincare routine is nonexistent and I haven’t been shopping since last year. I have the same resolutions that many people have about a new year; be more active and eat healthier. So far, I’m a recluse to eat like garbage, but it’s only been two weeks and despite my positive feelings towards self-improvement, I also think it’s important to be gentle towards oneself. even. I’ve been living in Traverse City for just over six months and right now, I feel radically different from what I felt when I moved here. In June, I wanted to be perfect. I wanted to manage my house, my social life, my professional life and my unfailing relationships and it was frustrating when I realized that it was not possible. Eating healthy and shopping regularly is always a struggle for me, and going to an empty refrigerator at the end of a long day at work is no fun. Meal service kits such as Blue Apron and Freshly have grown in popularity as an option for weekday meals that don’t require going to the store or browsing food blogs or Pinterest for dinner ideas. The downside to national meal kits is that it can be difficult to know where exactly the ingredients are coming from. Whisk TC is a local meal kit service run by Shannon Hitchcock, and she goes shopping and prepares all of her ingredients in Traverse City.

“We make about 100, 122 dinners a day.”

Shannon is an owner, recipe curator, food assembler and delivery driver for Whisk TC. Her day begins when she wakes up at 5:30 a.m. to prepare her children for school. Then she does the grocery shopping for everything she needs to prepare the dinners for the day.

“Every morning, I go shopping between 6:30 am and 8:30 am. I have a list of what I need and I print all of my recipes that I make for the day. I only buy that day. I come here, I wash everything and I’m just starting to prepare the recipes. “

She did not intend to create a business from the manufacture of meal kits. At first, it started when she and her husband lived in Colorado where they had a few vacation rentals that they ran.

“I lived in Estes Park, Colorado, which is very similar to here. Very touristic. I was a real estate agent and we did a lot of vacation rentals. There was no place to eat. People come from everywhere, people arrive late, we had a grocery store. In summer, this grocery store was the busiest Safeway in the country and it took an hour to check. So I figured I would make a food list and put it in the rentals so that when people got there they would have food. “

She and her husband are both from Michigan and at the time they had a four year old child and a two year old child. They were at a crossroads to find out where they wanted to settle and raise their children. When she and her family returned to Michigan, she knew she wanted to live in Traverse City, but she didn’t know that she would start making food for people again.

“We came here and knocked over houses for a few years, then I started again, then I started again for vacation rentals.”

Shannon mainly serves busy families now and word of mouth has been her main source of publicity. The menu changes every two weeks and Shannon prevents recipes from being repeated more than once every three months, with the exception of crowd favorites.

“I’m constantly looking for new recipes on Google, there are a lot of blogs that I follow. Some of the recipes are mine that I invented.”

Customers can order dinners based on the size of their family and the number of times they want kits delivered to their home. Orders are placed on the website and the kits contain everything you need to prepare dinner, with all the ingredients chopped, measured and ready to use.

Whip TC to make dinners, soups, salads and desserts. If you’re like me, your path to health in 2020 has already been eased, but don’t worry. Getting back on track is easy, and Whisk TC can ease the stress of everyday life by making weekday lunch easier.

