advertisement

“I’ve heard people say it almost tastes like blueberry pie and pumpkin pie.”

Sarah Wallstrom talks about elderberry syrup, and even if she likes the taste, that’s not why she started making natural essences. TC Elderberry is Sarah’s small business, and is proud to be the only FDA-registered elderberry syrup business in Michigan.

When Sarah was pregnant with her first child almost eight years ago, she continued to fall ill during the winter. His midwife suggested taking elderberry syrup.

advertisement

“I was like” what is this? “. She said I could make mine, that I could pick up elderberries from Oryana or Edson Farms and buy them in bulk. So I made this syrup. “

She was surprised how expensive it was to buy elderberries and raw honey, but she was not interested in the elderberry products available in health food stores.

“They were full of sugar and preservatives.”

She made her first batch of syrup in the worst part of an intense cold and felt almost completely better after two days. She was addicted.

Her husband owns a chiropractic business, and when Sarah decided to make more syrup, she was able to have friends and family to buy and pick it up. However, she did not start making syrup for profit.

“We were doing it as a fundraiser for my brother-in-law who, at the time had stage four cancer, he progressed. We put all the money from that to him because he was doing the holistic approach and it’s expensive. “

Sarah had to jump through many hoops to start making a product that could be stored on store shelves. The line between food and dietary supplements was blurred.

“When I went to Oryana to sell, she asked about the FDA and was not really sure, so we looked into it and that was when I signed up with the FDA . “

FDA registration was the first circle of many, which included setting up a commercial kitchen that would go through a rigorous inspection. Sarah also ships her product, so packaging, labeling and shipping also needed to be inspected. His work paid off.

“I am the only elderberry syrup company in Michigan to be registered with the FDA.”

It offers three different products, its original elderberry syrup, a boosted syrup and elderberry syrup with agave instead of honey so that vegans and babies over six months can also benefit. Syrups can be used to help overcome a cold more quickly, and they can also be used to prevent a cold.

“We say take a tablespoon a day for preventative measures.”

The raw honey she uses comes from a Beulah farm and she attributes part of the success and taste profile of honey syrups.

“It has antibacterial and antiviral properties. Honey is important to me. I cool my elderberry liquid before adding the honey so that it gives the maximum benefit. It is really important to me that people get something that is going to be effective. “

She also offers kits to people who want to know what’s going on with their syrup and make their own.

“You know exactly what’s going on. You can use your own honey, your own sweetener, as little or as much as you want. It makes your home smell amazing. “

Like most holistic health products, Sarah has no right to say that it has been shown to help reduce cold weather for a while or that other health benefits are real, she is however entitled to say that the product is good for the immune system because these claims have been proven. Other health benefits like pain management, stress, fever, and headache may not have been proven yet, but avid fruit fans claimed that it also helped them. solve these problems.

TC Elderberry is sold locally in health stores, cafes and can also be shipped. She hopes to put her product in more stores so that she can extend the immune benefits of elderberries.

“I want to try to make myself more present throughout Michigan. My mission is to spread health, hope and love one bottle at a time. “

advertisement