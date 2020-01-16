advertisement

Yana Dee was never designed to become a family business. In fact, it was never designed to become a brick and mortar, but the storefront has been in downtown Traverse City for just over five years now and Yana Weglarz couldn’t manage the store without the help from his sister Abby Weglarz.

The sisters have had a Yin and Yang balance in their relationship since childhood. They were raised at the U.P. and although their childhood may have seemed the same from the outside, their differences have always been obvious.

“It was a magical education where we were allowed to explore a lot of our own passions, which for me and Yana overlapped but were different. I was more inclined to watch frogs for hours and she was definitely more creative. She was always dressing up and cutting clothes, “said Abby.

Yana stayed home for college, attending Finlandia University for art and design. Abby went further to Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin, where she studied environmental studies. They did not know it at the time, but their fields of study would eventually complement each other later.

“I started working for Yana in the summer of 2006. I went out to do shows and sew, to be a good sister. It was my first summer in college. Are you going back to your hometown? Are you staying in your university city? Or are you going to spend time with your big sister, earn money and put on shows. “

While Abby initially thought she would lead a life working for nonprofits, and maybe even enter politics, Yana knew she wanted to design things.

“I focused on product design. It was really due to a homeroom teacher who opened my eyes so you could apply product design to anything. I took a course in elective design. It was a pattern making class and I was like… oh my God, this is my jam, ”said Yana.

Falling in love with clothing design was satisfying for Yana. She was able to conceptualize and create objects quickly and she loved seeing her ideas come to life so harmoniously. She eventually started to design and produce clothes that she took on the road, setting up vendor stands at shows, festivals and other pop-up opportunities. Abby came with it.

The pair has traveled the United States selling Yana Dee clothing throughout Michigan, Colorado, California, North Carolina, Arizona and Chicago. Yana was excellent at making clothes, Abby was excellent at selling them.

“I have never seen myself in business. I definitely worked in non-profit organizations outside the university, working on sustainability issues, working on energy efficiency, working on community gardening. I had a very non-profit career path. When I’m here at the store, I hear, “Oh, you’re such a good salesperson.” My natural inclination is not to sell things, I am a good defender of something I believe in and that I wear. “

It is easy for Abby to defend the brand because she has a passion and experience in the environment and sustainability. The clothes have been made from natural and organic fabrics from the start.

“It was still part of the plan. We do what we do because we know it is the right thing. Whether or not other people get it, it’s fine. Either way, it’s always comfortable, it’s soft. It is versatile, it is relatively affordable. We are not trying to preach or say that organic tissue is the only way, it really is about feeling good about the clothes you wear, ”said Yana.

Yana said she was not interested in having a store. She liked to take her items on the road and sold them well. She and her important

“We moved here almost 10 years ago. I had never wanted a store, I told myself for over a decade. My husband actually works across the street and when we saw the “For Rent” sign, I thought “hmm”. If there was a showcase, it would be there. “

Yana Dee started in 2004, but moved to her East Front Street location five years ago, and he grew up and was a source of pride for Yana and Abby. Not only does the store offer ethical clothing for everyday wear, but it also makes bridal and bridesmaid dresses.

“About half of our dresses are sold off the shelf and the other half are custom made. Yana can customize pieces. Whether you want to add a sleeve to be more modest, or want it longer because you are tall, you can really narrow down what you want for a wedding dress. The lead time for a custom order is currently only two weeks. It’s a little-known service that’s pretty world class, ”said Abby.

Yana and Abby work hard to put people in clothes that are comfortable to wear, and that people feel good to wear every day, up to once in their life.

